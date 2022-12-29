How Dundonians stocked up to celebrate Hogmanay through the decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

How Dundonians stocked up to celebrate Hogmanay through the decades

Bustling hordes will soon drink their fill and plunge headlong into 2023 before waking up to make ill-judged New Year’s resolutions in a flurry of optimism.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
December 29 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 29 2022, 6.12am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Hogmany rush in Agnews in Dundee in 1976 before the bells tolled to welcome 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
The turn of the year is a crossroads; a chance to change tack, make new plans and to do all the things that we’ve left undone for far too long.

But before that happens we need to have a fully stocked drinks cabinet for Hogmanay alongside a plentiful supply of calorie-laden fare for New Year’s Day.

It’s given us the perfect excuse to trawl DC Thomson’s archives to look back at Hogmanay booze and grub runs through the decades in Dundee.

So charge your glasses and join us for a trip down memory lane!

Some of the unique traditions

Hogmanay in Scotland was once more popular than Christmas.

From midnight until well into the first day of the New Year, the air thronged with revelry as first-footers moved through the streets, visiting neighbours, friends and relatives.

Some people bemoan the loss of the traditional celebrations.

Not nearly as many people will go first-footing as they did even 10 years ago.

Practically none of those who do will carry a lump of coal to put on the fire because modern heating appliances put paid to that old custom!

Today, however, New Year is principally a time for family gatherings and reunions when often people travel hundreds of miles to be together in Scotland.

Shoppers go wild in the aisles on Hogmanay 1979 in Dundee’s Tesco to get ready for the bells. Image: DC Thomson.

Above all, though, Hogmanay was a festival steeped in superstition.

All sorts of rituals used to be followed to dispel evil spirits and ensure that the coming year was one of good fortune and fertility.

Pains were also taken to make sure that both cupboards and pockets were full because, if they were empty on Hogmanay, it was thought that poverty would ensue.

The queues were lined up early at the drinks counter at Tesco’s before the New Year in 1981. Image: DC Thomson.

Queues were reported outside many off-licences and supermarkets on Hogmanay 1981 as Dundonians prepared to stock up for the New Year celebrations.

There were enough boxes of Kestrel Lager, McEwan’s Export and Tennent’s Lager in Tesco to keep the masses happy as the clock ticked towards midnight.

Eagle-eyed readers will spot the Tennent’s Lager cans adorned by the once-famous female models who starred in the promotional campaigns until 1991.

Hawkhill Brewers Bob Welch and Iain Douglas with a barrel of Old Bally Beer in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.

We all know just how important beer is at Hogmanay!

Back in 1983, Bob Welch and Iain Douglas of Hawkhill Brewers gathered up their supplies to make sure they had enough to bring in the New Year.

Many Dundonians over a certain age will remember when pubs opened at 11am and observed afternoon closing from 2.30pm until 5pm.

Busy shopping scene with people queuing up to buy alcohol in Dundee in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Supermarkets and off-licences were in high demand in 1986 as Dundonians went wild in the aisles before Hogmanay to get ready for the bells.

Four cans of lager in 1986 would set you back £1.85 with a bottle of whisky costing £7.

The Scotch and Wry Hogmanay special starring Rikki Fulton was watched by nearly half the population of Scotland and featured special guest Barbara Dickson.

Shopper Phyllis Milne getting her supply of drink for the New Year back in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

Stocking up the cupboards with alcohol for the New Year period is a tradition, of course, which most of us still follow today.

For a lot of people it was all about being with their loved ones.

The biggest treats for the “wee ones” were the saucers of nuts and crisps dotted around the living room as they got to stay up past bedtime on Hogmanay!

Customers ordering steak pies on Hogmanay at Grossett’s in Arbroath Road in 2007. Image: DC Thomson.

Sitting down to a steak pie on New Year’s Day is the perfect hearty meal to cure a Hogmanay hangover after a night of celebratory drinking.

You can move seamlessly from svelte to huge over the course of three gargantuan meals between Christmas and New Year.

If you do manage to drag yourself out to the January sales afterwards, it’s not a good idea to look at the reflected image in the shop window!

 

 

Loading up their supplies at Morrisons in Dundee in 2008 are Forbes and Irene White. Image: DC Thomson.

Hogmanay essentials were flying off the shelves of Dundee’s shops in 2008 as revellers prepared to see in the New Year.

Supermarkets reported runs on alcohol as drouthy Dundonians stocked up, while the city’s butchers did a roaring trade in steak pies.

Police and health chiefs appealed to people to make sure they stayed safe and drink sensibly as they welcomed 2009 with temperatures plummeting to below zero.

A busy scene at Scott Bros in Strathmartine Road as customers pick out their steak pies. Image: DC Thomson.

Steak pie sales in 2008 were up on the previous 12 months!

“It’s been unbelievably busy this year, we have sold hundreds,” said Scott Jarron, of Scott Bros butchers on Strathmartine Road.

“People have been queuing out the door since yesterday and there were even people outside before we opened this morning.”

Colin Rattray, Linda Hart and Clare Hart getting ready to celebrate 2020 at Fat Sam’s Live. Image: DC Thomson.

If you weren’t sure of your plans over Hogmanay, you could rest assured that you could enjoy the evening in the city centre with plenty of revelry in the pubs.

Those were the days!

Covid struck in 2020 and most of us brought in 2021 and 2022 at home but thankfully things are returning to normal after two years of pandemic-induced darkness.

Whether 2022 was full of fond memories or things best forgotten, everyone loves a great finish, so make the most of Hogmanay in food, drink and fellowship.

Cheers!

