St Johnstone need to learn a lesson against Dundee United after slow start costs them versus Hearts, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone need to learn a lesson against Dundee United after slow start costs them versus Hearts, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
December 29 2022, 6.00am
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone need to learn a quick lesson to make sure they are at their best for their clash with Dundee United in the new year, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth boss wasn’t happy with the start his team made in their 3-2 defeat to Hearts.

And he believed going two goals down in the first half-hour cost them the chance of taking something from the McDiarmid Park clash.

It’s United up next on Monday and Davidson has warned his players that edging their way into another game won’t do.

“It was maybe a little lesson for us tonight,” he said.

“I thought we were really poor for the first 25 minutes.

“Against a team like Hearts you can’t give them a two goal head start then you decide to start playing.

“After that it was an entertaining game – and the substitutes can take a lot of credit – but we can’t play like we did in the first 25 minutes against the third team in the league and expect to win the match.

“Dundee United are a good team but every game is as hard as each other.

“If we start as we finished this one we’ll have a chance of winning it.

“We need to concentrate on ourselves and learn our lesson.”

Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring for Hearts. Image: SNS.

There were three penalties in the game.

Lawrence Shankland and Stevie May both scored but Graham Carey missed just before half-time, with Davidson admitting that was a real opportunity passed up.

“Them scoring a penalty and us missing one in the first half were big moments obviously,” he said.

“We did a lot of things well in the second half but you can’t start like we did.”

Melker Hallberg went off with a hamstring injury in the first half and Davidson said it was too early to determine whether the Swede will be ruled out for Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
St Johnstone's Stevie May is close to signing a new contract. Image: SNS.
Stevie May close to signing new St Johnstone contract, as Callum Davidson reveals virus…
St Johnstone fans at McDiarmid Park for last season's play-off against Inverness.
St Johnstone fans slam club over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket arrangements
Dundee United came out on top in their midweek Premiership basement battle with Ross County. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Are good players at Dundee United finally on way to becoming a…
St Johnstone had a momentous 2022. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone 2022 review: Callum Hendry heroics, best goal, best save, high point, low…
Jamie Murphy.
Jamie Murphy admits St Johnstone formation change has hampered his starting chances
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson calls for handball rule change after 2 VAR interventions…
Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring for Hearts. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side are punished by Hearts for slow…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone should make most of home comforts v Hearts - then finish 2nd…

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Peaceful farm winter scene with sheep. Backlight soft sunset light; Shutterstock ID 795093109; Purchase Order: -
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented