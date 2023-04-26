QUIZ: Could you pass an exam? Test yourself with 10 questions posed in National 5 papers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

QUIZ: Could you pass an exam? Test yourself with 10 questions posed in National 5 papers

Our posers are real questions from last year's exam papers.

By Cheryl Peebles
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.

Thousands of teenagers in Tayside and Fife have started their exams.

Between now and May 31, they will sit tests at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level.

For most of us who have left school, exams are a thing of the past.

But how do you reckon you would do if you had to return to the exam hall?

To give you a taste of the posers teenagers are facing we’ve compiled a quiz based on last year’s papers produced by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

We’ve pulled 10 real questions from National 5 exam papers sat by S4 pupils, aged 15 and 16, in 2022.

They are from biology, physics, chemistry, French, geography and applications of mathematics tests.

To make it a little easier, we’ve made them all multiple choice answers.

But, no calculators are allowed for the maths questions!

We want to know how you get on, so remember to tell us your score in the comments below.

Our National 5 exam questions

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Schools

Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Rattray Primary School staff and children praised in glowing report
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
What is consent? Meet the Perthshire schoolgirls ensuring their peers know the answer
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
More than 50 trees lost during vandalism at Perth school
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
From bunking classes to a fashion label dream - our Gold Star recipient Ellie…
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Speed bumps plan for Arbroath primary after drivers flout attempts to slow them down
Pupils at Morgan Academy breaking their fast.
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy's first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Teenagers charged over 'disturbance' at Dundee high school

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing local evacuations
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee addicts raided chip shops, florist and barbers during Christmas run-in
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Friends reunited - where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions…
Angus councillors want tougher rules on use of public money after independence campaign row
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
The joy of The Terror - Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley…
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's SNP council administration branded 'toothless and incompetent' over smoke alarms scandal
Let us know how you score. Image: DC Thomson.
Pedestrians told to get on their bikes at St Andrews recycling centre
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to 'burning historical books'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]