QUIZ: Could you pass an exam? Test yourself with 10 questions posed in National 5 papers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of teenagers in Tayside and Fife have started their exams.

Between now and May 31, they will sit tests at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level.

For most of us who have left school, exams are a thing of the past.

But how do you reckon you would do if you had to return to the exam hall?

To give you a taste of the posers teenagers are facing we’ve compiled a quiz based on last year’s papers produced by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

Exams timetable 2023: Dates of each Nat 5, Higher and Advanced Higher test

We’ve pulled 10 real questions from National 5 exam papers sat by S4 pupils, aged 15 and 16, in 2022.

They are from biology, physics, chemistry, French, geography and applications of mathematics tests.

To make it a little easier, we’ve made them all multiple choice answers.

But, no calculators are allowed for the maths questions!

We want to know how you get on, so remember to tell us your score in the comments below.

Our National 5 exam questions

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.