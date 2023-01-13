Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject

By Cheryl Peebles
January 13 2023, 1.43pm
Search for the date for each subject and level in our tables. Image: Shutterstock.


Exams will be sat by young people across Scotland from April 24 to May 31.

This is the second year exams have been held since their cancellation due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

In our searchable exams timetables we have listed the date for every subject at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level.

From accounting to Urdu, you can find the day and time candidates in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools will sit the papers with their peers across Scotland.

Scotland exams timetable 2023

(Exams in Gaelic are listed in Gaelic and English)

Pandemic modifications continued

Modifications made to courses and assessment last year by the Scottish Qualifications Authority remain place this year, to take account of continued disruption to learning from the pandemic.

Changes vary by subject and level but include:

  • removal or reduction of exam or parts of coursework
  • removal of some parts of course assessment, so there has been less coursework than in a normal year to give more time for learning and teaching
  • provision of information of about what will or will not be assessed in exams.

Details of modifications for each subject are available from the SQA.

How will results be determined?

SQA markers will mark all exam papers and most coursework for National 5, Higher and Advanced Highers qualifications.

Some coursework assessed by teachers will be checked by the SQA to ensure standards are met.

A contingency plan remains in place in case public health advice results in exams being cancelled again due to Covid-19.

Results would instead be based on teacher estimates of final grades, which are sent to the SQA every year.

When the exams are over young people will then have an anxious wait of almost 10 weeks for their results, which will arrive by post, text and email on August 8.

