Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject

Exams will be sat by young people across Scotland from April 24 to May 31.

This is the second year exams have been held since their cancellation due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

In our searchable exams timetables we have listed the date for every subject at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher level.

From accounting to Urdu, you can find the day and time candidates in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools will sit the papers with their peers across Scotland.

Scotland exams timetable 2023

(Exams in Gaelic are listed in Gaelic and English)

Pandemic modifications continued

Modifications made to courses and assessment last year by the Scottish Qualifications Authority remain place this year, to take account of continued disruption to learning from the pandemic.

Changes vary by subject and level but include:

removal or reduction of exam or parts of coursework

removal of some parts of course assessment, so there has been less coursework than in a normal year to give more time for learning and teaching

provision of information of about what will or will not be assessed in exams.

Details of modifications for each subject are available from the SQA.

How will results be determined?

SQA markers will mark all exam papers and most coursework for National 5, Higher and Advanced Highers qualifications.

Some coursework assessed by teachers will be checked by the SQA to ensure standards are met.

A contingency plan remains in place in case public health advice results in exams being cancelled again due to Covid-19.

Results would instead be based on teacher estimates of final grades, which are sent to the SQA every year.

When the exams are over young people will then have an anxious wait of almost 10 weeks for their results, which will arrive by post, text and email on August 8.