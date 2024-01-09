Scott McMann lifts lid on ‘miraculous’ injury recovery and makes Dundee United response vow

Scott McMann insists his remarkable recovery from injury “means nothing” after Dundee United slipped to defeat against Morton.

The Tannadice left-back has revealed the lengths he went to as he sought to make himself available for Saturday’s fixture, spending several days icing his ankle and remaining in a sedentary position.

It paid dividends as he emerged unscathed from the 90 minutes against the Ton – something that seemed inconceivable when he limped off at Gayfield following a visibly agonising period of treatment.

While boss Jim Goodwin never ruled him out, he did speak of the need for a “miraculous” recovery.

And given United are already without pivotal players Ross Docherty and Declan Gallagher, McMann’s availability is a major boost. However, he struggled to find the silver lining following a second defeat of the campaign.

“When it (the injury) happened, I didn’t think I’d be starting the next game,” McMann told Courier Sport. “It was pretty sore at the time.

“But the physio team are brilliant here and they managed to get it to a point where it wasn’t too painful.

“I was desperate to be involved and help the boys. I spent 95% of the days before the Morton game with my foot elevated, icing it constantly; just doing everything I could to get myself right.

“It was pleasing to be back and get through the game, but that means nothing when the result went the way it did.”

McMann: We’ve bounced back before, we can again

McMann’s disappointment was exacerbated by the feeling that United did not do themselves justice against Morton, with George Oakley bullying the back-line on his way to a perfect hat-trick.

“If we are being honest with ourselves, we didn’t do enough and we need to be stronger,” McMann continued.

“We weren’t at it, collectively. Morton are a physical side and play to their strengths, and we didn’t stand up to that in the way we have done in most games this season.

“We’ve usually won that battle, but we fell short on Saturday.”

However, McMann is steadfast in his belief that United will bounce back when they visit Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday night.

“We’ll recover from Saturday,” continued McMann. “When we have had a setback this season, we have tended to bounce back pretty well and I don’t expect anything less on Friday.

“We’ll go up there confident that we can win the game, and full of belief.”

Coping with the loss of Craig Sibbald

They will need to do so without key midfielder Craig Sibbald after the United star was shown a contentious second yellow card by rookie referee Iain Snedden on Saturday.

Already without Docherty and Archie Meekison, United’s options begin to look a little sparse in the engine room – and the 15-day hiatus after the Inverness match looks to be coming at the right time.

Declan Glass would be the favourite to come in, bringing craft to compliment Jordan Tillson’s graft. Liam Grimshaw could step in from right-back. Chris Mochrie, albeit a more naturally attacking player, is available.

“Sibbs has been outstanding for us this year,” continued McMann.

“But what this does is free up a spot in the midfield for someone to come in and take their opportunity.

“There are a few boys who have been waiting for a chance, so I expect one of them to come in and do the job.”