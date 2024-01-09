Scott McMann lifts lid on ‘miraculous’ injury recovery and makes Dundee United response vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott McMann lifts lid on ‘miraculous’ injury recovery and makes Dundee United response vow

McMann was honest but determined as the Tangerines seek an immediate response.

Dundee United's Scott McMann back at full pelt, mere days after a seemingly nasty ankle knock
Scott McMann back at full pelt, mere days after a seemingly nasty ankle knock. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Scott McMann insists his remarkable recovery from injury “means nothing” after Dundee United slipped to defeat against Morton.

The Tannadice left-back has revealed the lengths he went to as he sought to make himself available for Saturday’s fixture, spending several days icing his ankle and remaining in a sedentary position.

It paid dividends as he emerged unscathed from the 90 minutes against the Ton – something that seemed inconceivable when he limped off at Gayfield following a visibly agonising period of treatment.

While boss Jim Goodwin never ruled him out, he did speak of the need for a “miraculous” recovery.

And given United are already without pivotal players Ross Docherty and Declan Gallagher, McMann’s availability is a major boost. However, he struggled to find the silver lining following a second defeat of the campaign.

Dundee United's Scott McMann in agony on the ground
Scott McMann in agony on the ground. Image: SNS

“When it (the injury) happened, I didn’t think I’d be starting the next game,” McMann told Courier Sport. “It was pretty sore at the time.

“But the physio team are brilliant here and they managed to get it to a point where it wasn’t too painful.

“I was desperate to be involved and help the boys. I spent 95% of the days before the Morton game with my foot elevated, icing it constantly; just doing everything I could to get myself right.

“It was pleasing to be back and get through the game, but that means nothing when the result went the way it did.”

McMann: We’ve bounced back before, we can again

McMann’s disappointment was exacerbated by the feeling that United did not do themselves justice against Morton, with George Oakley bullying the back-line on his way to a perfect hat-trick.

“If we are being honest with ourselves, we didn’t do enough and we need to be stronger,” McMann continued.

“We weren’t at it, collectively. Morton are a physical side and play to their strengths, and we didn’t stand up to that in the way we have done in most games this season.

“We’ve usually won that battle, but we fell short on Saturday.”

George Oakley celebrates scoring for Morton at Dundee United
George Oakley celebrates the first of his brace. Image: Shutterstock

However, McMann is steadfast in his belief that United will bounce back when they visit Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday night.

We’ll recover from Saturday,” continued McMann. “When we have had a setback this season, we have tended to bounce back pretty well and I don’t expect anything less on Friday.

“We’ll go up there confident that we can win the game, and full of belief.”

Coping with the loss of Craig Sibbald

They will need to do so without key midfielder Craig Sibbald after the United star was shown a contentious second yellow card by rookie referee Iain Snedden on Saturday.

Already without Docherty and Archie Meekison, United’s options begin to look a little sparse in the engine room – and the 15-day hiatus after the Inverness match looks to be coming at the right time.

Declan Glass would be the favourite to come in, bringing craft to compliment Jordan Tillson’s graft. Liam Grimshaw could step in from right-back. Chris Mochrie, albeit a more naturally attacking player, is available.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald makes the long walks after his red card against Morton
Craig Sibbald makes the long walk after his red. Image: SNS

“Sibbs has been outstanding for us this year,” continued McMann.

“But what this does is free up a spot in the midfield for someone to come in and take their opportunity.

“There are a few boys who have been waiting for a chance, so I expect one of them to come in and do the job.”

