Matt Smith on Phil Foden ‘inspiration’ as St Johnstone star talks Wales recall hope

From the World Cup Finals to the Stadium MK bench in a relegation campaign, Matt Smith’s slump in status last season was sudden and stark.

The midfielder returned from the Wales camp in Qatar in early December to see his manager, Liam Manning, sacked.

Smith then failed to make a single league start for the remainder of 2022/23 as MK Dons dropped to League Two under Matt Jackson.

Unsurprisingly, this proved most costly for Smith’s international ambitions as Wales national coach Rob Page looked elsewhere.

With Smith currently pivotal to St Johnstone’s revival under Craig Levein, the 24-year-old is making a strong case for a recall.

Levein has expressed a belief that Smith’s form puts him in the frame for representing his country as a Euro 2024 semi-final play-off with Finland looms.

As a key player in a resurgent Scottish top flight team, Smith hopes to have found the ideal platform to make a persuasive pitch to Page.

“When I was first left out the squad, he spoke to me and explained the situation,” Smith explained.

“Obviously I wasn’t playing and he pointed out that was important.

“At my age, especially, I want to be playing every week. I feel I’m more than capable of doing that.

“It was important, coming up to St Johnstone, that I got playing.

“I feel I’ve been doing that. The exposure of the Scottish top flight is good, the games are on TV.

“The interest from the media is very different to League One and Two. That was a big thing for me.”

Smith, eligible for Wales through his Gwent-born grandfather, has 19 senior caps.

He featured in three Nations League games in June 2022 and made his most recent appearance, against Belgium, 16 months ago.

“I’d be lying to say that it’s not something that creeps into my mind,” admitted Smith.

“What I need to do is keep my head down, do what I’ve been doing and make sure I’m performing.

“Whatever happens after that will hopefully be good and a real bonus. It’s always an honour to be selected.”

Smith earned international honours before playing for a senior club side.

He was a star of Manchester City’s elite development squad when United legend Ryan Giggs gave him a debut at the age of 18 against Mexico.

Smith defers huge credit to his academy boss at City at the time, Lee Carsley, for that fast-tracking development.

Carsley has gone on to gain a reputation as a brilliant coach of young players, steering England to European Under 21 championship glory last summer.

“Lee Carsley was a big influence on me,” said Smith. “He lived not far from me, he grew up near me. We had a great bond.

“I felt I improved massively as a footballer under him. He’s obviously gone on to bigger things. My best years were under him as my 18s manager.

“I felt that was my first season where I really thought I could play at a decent level and become a professional footballer. It was an enjoyable time.

“It came down to the trust he had in me. Wherever I’ve done well, I feel it’s because I’ve felt the gaffer can trust me to do what he wants me to do.

“He was the first one that gave me that feeling of freedom and the confidence to keep going. At that age, 17, that’s all you’re trying to do.”

Smith’s progress continued with a season helping FC Twente to the Dutch second tier title in 2018/19.

Further loans followed to QPR, Doncaster and Hull before he left for MK Dons on a permanent deal.

Steven MacLean believed that, despite descending down the English divisions, Smith’s talent would flourish with a switch to the Scottish Premiership.

When Levein speaks of predecessor MacLean having ‘signed some good players’, he doubtless has Smith in mind.

Smith may not share a similar career journey to former teammates like England star Phil Foden.

But showing some of that City pedigree in Perth is proving a positive for Saints.

Smith said: “I played a lot with Phil, who was in my age group.

“You knew that he was going to go on to bigger and great things. He’s a credit to himself and to the club.

“He was all about playing football and just loving the game.

“You can see he’s still just like that now with the way that he plays. You look at him for inspiration.”