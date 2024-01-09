Matt Smith on Phil Foden ‘inspiration’ as St Johnstone star talks Wales recall hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Smith on Phil Foden ‘inspiration’ as St Johnstone star talks Wales recall hope

The Manchester City youth product has been a star performer in Perth this season.

By Fraser Mackie
Matt Smith has been a week-in, week-out star for St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Matt Smith has been a week-in, week-out star for St Johnstone. Image: SNS

From the World Cup Finals to the Stadium MK bench in a relegation campaign, Matt Smith’s slump in status last season was sudden and stark.

The midfielder returned from the Wales camp in Qatar in early December to see his manager, Liam Manning, sacked.

Smith then failed to make a single league start for the remainder of 2022/23 as MK Dons dropped to League Two under Matt Jackson.

Unsurprisingly, this proved most costly for Smith’s international ambitions as Wales national coach Rob Page looked elsewhere.

With Smith currently pivotal to St Johnstone’s revival under Craig Levein, the 24-year-old is making a strong case for a recall.

New St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith playing for Wales against Albania.
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith playing for Wales against Albania. Image: Shutterstock.

Levein has expressed a belief that Smith’s form puts him in the frame for representing his country as a Euro 2024 semi-final play-off with Finland looms.

As a key player in a resurgent Scottish top flight team, Smith hopes to have found the ideal platform to make a persuasive pitch to Page.

“When I was first left out the squad, he spoke to me and explained the situation,” Smith explained.

“Obviously I wasn’t playing and he pointed out that was important.

“At my age, especially, I want to be playing every week. I feel I’m more than capable of doing that.

“It was important, coming up to St Johnstone, that I got playing.

“I feel I’ve been doing that. The exposure of the Scottish top flight is good, the games are on TV.

“The interest from the media is very different to League One and Two. That was a big thing for me.”

Matt Smith challenges Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers at Ibrox. Images: SNS

Smith, eligible for Wales through his Gwent-born grandfather, has 19 senior caps.

He featured in three Nations League games in June 2022 and made his most recent appearance, against Belgium, 16 months ago.

“I’d be lying to say that it’s not something that creeps into my mind,” admitted Smith.

“What I need to do is keep my head down, do what I’ve been doing and make sure I’m performing.

“Whatever happens after that will hopefully be good and a real bonus. It’s always an honour to be selected.”

Smith earned international honours before playing for a senior club side.

He was a star of Manchester City’s elite development squad when United legend Ryan Giggs gave him a debut at the age of 18 against Mexico.

Smith defers huge credit to his academy boss at City at the time, Lee Carsley, for that fast-tracking development.

Matt Smith is tracked by Chelsea star Mason Mount in the 2017 FA Youth Cup Final. Image: Shutterstock

Carsley has gone on to gain a reputation as a brilliant coach of young players, steering England to European Under 21 championship glory last summer.

“Lee Carsley was a big influence on me,” said Smith. “He lived not far from me, he grew up near me. We had a great bond.

“I felt I improved massively as a footballer under him. He’s obviously gone on to bigger things. My best years were under him as my 18s manager.

“I felt that was my first season where I really thought I could play at a decent level and become a professional footballer. It was an enjoyable time.

“It came down to the trust he had in me. Wherever I’ve done well, I feel it’s because I’ve felt the gaffer can trust me to do what he wants me to do.

“He was the first one that gave me that feeling of freedom and the confidence to keep going. At that age, 17, that’s all you’re trying to do.”

Smith’s progress continued with a season helping FC Twente to the Dutch second tier title in 2018/19.

Matt Smith looks to pass under pressure for MK Dons against Bolton Wanderers in March 2022. Image: Shutterstock

Further loans followed to QPR, Doncaster and Hull before he left for MK Dons on a permanent deal.

Steven MacLean believed that, despite descending down the English divisions, Smith’s talent would flourish with a switch to the Scottish Premiership.

When Levein speaks of predecessor MacLean having ‘signed some good players’, he doubtless has Smith in mind.

Smith may not share a similar career journey to former teammates like England star Phil Foden.

But showing some of that City pedigree in Perth is proving a positive for Saints.

Smith said: “I played a lot with Phil, who was in my age group.

“You knew that he was going to go on to bigger and great things. He’s a credit to himself and to the club.

“He was all about playing football and just loving the game.

“You can see he’s still just like that now with the way that he plays. You look at him for inspiration.”

