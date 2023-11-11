St Johnstone star Matt Smith reveals desire to go one better than dad saw him choose football over cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Matt Smith reveals desire to go one better than dad saw him choose football over cricket

Saints' Welsh internationalist could have pursued a career with bat and ball instead of just the latter.

By Fraser Mackie
Matt Smith of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Matt Smith of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Matt Smith has revealed why he drew stumps on a promising cricket career to pursue the football pathway that led him to Perth.

The St Johnstone midfielder was a Worcestershire County Cricket star of the future in his teens.

A private school scholarship to play the summer sport was on the table.

However, Smith was also impressing at West Brom’s academy.

Desire to follow dad Rob, an ex-Coventry City youth prospect, was too strong and he gave up the pads and whites for good.

Smith snr claimed FA Youth Cup glory in 1987 – the same year John Sillett’s Sky Blues heroes famously beat Spurs to land the FA Cup.

Matt Smith in action for St Johnstone against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Capped on 19 occasions by Wales, his son has justified the decision to devote himself to football when he approached that early crossroads.

Smith explained: “When I was 14, I faced a choice between cricket and football.

“I wanted to go to a school to play cricket but they said I could only play my football for their school team

“That would’ve meant stopping with West Brom and that didn’t make sense to me.

“I love cricket, I still do. It was a big part of my childhood. When football stopped for the summer, I played cricket.

“But the higher up I got, there were more demands. I couldn’t do two things at once.

“I spoke to my dad. I wanted to follow in his footsteps. I enjoyed football more.

“I always felt I was better at football and it was a better progression for me as a career.

“It was quite an easy decision. Dad played with Coventry until 18, then non-league for a bit.

Matt Smith hit the crossbar late on for St Johnstone against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“I’ve always said I wanted to do better than him if I could. It gave me motivation.

“He said to me after I got called up for the World Cup this time last year: ‘I think you can say you’ve done better than me now!’

“It was a nice moment. He was a big role model to me – and still is.”

Smith moved from WBA to Manchester City later in his teens.

He continued his development with loans down the English leagues and in the Dutch second tier, winning a title at Twente.

The 23-year-old was allowed to leave MK Dons for Saints in the summer before enduring a nightmare start.

Amid an injury crisis, former Saints boss Steven MacLean was forced to field Smith in an alien wide right role as Saints crashed 2-0 in Dingwall.

Today’s visit of Ross County is something of a revenge date for Smith.

He recalled: “That was a tough afternoon. There was a fair few injuries and lads coming back weren’t quite ready.

“I could’ve done better in my performance but it was new to me playing out wide.

“The gaffer spoke to me after and said he understood that wasn’t really how I could get on the ball and get us going. We didn’t land a glove on Ross County.

“Thankfully we’re in a different place now. This is an opportunity to right those wrongs.”

