St Johnstone star Matt Smith would love Wales recall but has two big short-term priorities with club and family

The international midfielder impressed for Saints against Aberdeen.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone's Matt Smith. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith would love to force his way back into the Wales squad.

But the former MK Dons and Manchester City man has a couple of bigger short-term priorities – getting Saints moving up the Premiership table and his family moving up to Perth.

Smith and partner, Emily, welcomed baby, Evelyn, into the world a few weeks ago.

And the family should be back together in Scotland in the near future.

Before then, he will put the international break to good use.

“I’m really enjoying it here,” said Smith, who has gone to a World Cup and European Championships.

“The lads are class. I love the club and I love the area.

“My family will be moving up in a couple of months.

“I’ve been trying to get back to see our new baby. I don’t think my missus will say that it’s been enough!

“With there being no game next weekend I’ll be able to go down there to do my duties.

“It’s not ideal but I’m really enjoying life up here.”

Perth focus

He added: “Representing your country is massive.

“I’ve got to get my head down and play well for St Johnstone.

“It’s always the aim to get back in the fold but I’m not putting pressure on myself.

“If it happens it will be because I deserve it and I’ve been playing well for my club.

“I’m focusing on St Johnstone.”

Smith believes Saints’ point against Aberdeen is further proof that Steven MacLean’s new-look squad is improving.

“Aberdeen are a good side and we played very well in the first half against them,” he said.

“We were a bit disappointed that we didn’t replicate that as much in the second half.

“You know you’re going to get tough spells at places like this and I thought we dug in well.

“That’s what you need to get results.

“We’ve now drawn away to Celtic and Aberdeen which shows we have the ability to defend really well.

“We feel like we’re one win away from being confident about things at the other end of the pitch as well.

“We believe that will happen.

“There are lads coming back from injury and the new players are bedding in so we’ll be in a good place after the international break.”

The smiling destroyer

Smith and Sven Sprangler formed a strong midfield partnership at Pittodrie.

The Austrian has made exactly the sort of contribution his manager predicted he would – on and off the pitch.

“Sven is a great professional,” said Smith.

Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler makes a tackle. Image: SNS.

“He’s had a really positive impact on the dressing room. He’s always smiling and everybody loves him.

“When players see how hard he works they want to do the same.

“He’s nicknamed ‘The Destroyer’ but he’s the happiest destroyer I’ve ever seen!”

