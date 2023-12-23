Matt Smith at home with St Johnstone – on and off the park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Smith at home with St Johnstone – on and off the park

The Welsh international will be joined in Perth by his fiancee and children in the New Year.

By Fraser Mackie
St Johnstone's Matt Smith.
St Johnstone's Matt Smith. Image: SNS.

Matt Smith’s excellent displays in the recent St Johnstone revival suggest the midfielder is feeling at home on the park.

The Welsh international is sure that laying down some roots away from the field of play will further enhance the experience.

Smith’s fiancée Emily and their two young children will make the permanent move north to Perth in the New Year.

That will put an end to frequent dashes up and down the country in order to spend time with his loved ones.

Emily gave birth to daughter Evelyn in September. Smith is confident feeling more settled off the pitch will only lead to improved performances for Craig Levein’s team.

Matt Smith puts in a robust challenge on Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers in midweek. Image: SNS

That’s an appealing prospect for Saints fans who’ve watched Smith’s creativity and class in the middle of the park become a feature of the ascent to ninth place.

“My family are coming up properly, that’s something to look forward to as we’ll feel more settled,” said Smith, signed by Steven MacLean from MK Dons in the summer.

“I’ve got a little boy who’s nearly two and the little one is 14 weeks.

“It’s been tough living away. But it was always in the back of my mind that the plan was they’d come up after the winter break.

“We are three games away and if we can get three positive results it will be a nice break.

I’d been travelling up and down a bit and they’ve been up a few times which obviously helped.

“But having the little one quite recently, it’s difficult so we were waiting before they moved up.”

Matt Smith ‘pleasantly surprised’ by quality of Scottish game

Smith was unable to make an instantly favourable impression as Saints struggled earlier in the campaign.

He had scarcely featured in the second half of 2022/23 for MK Dons then close season appointment Graham Alexander allowed him to leave.

The 24-year-old points to fitness issues, as a result of being side-lined down south, becoming a significant negative on arrival in Perth.

However, despite what Derek Adams says, Smith also credits good class opposition for providing him with such a tough introduction.

Smith, who also played for Doncaster in England’s third tier, said: “I was pleasantly surprised by the intensity and the quality.

“Some in England think it’s maybe not at the level of League One or Two.

St Johnstone star Smith keeping tabs on Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi. Image: SNS

“From what I’ve seen, it most definitely is. You’ve got some good teams, good players and what I’ve noticed is every game is a battle, not just physically.

“Every team will make it very difficult for you and is so hard-working. But there IS also real quality.

“Personally, the start wasn’t easy, it took me a few games to get going.

“I hadn’t played a lot of football last season. The more I’ve played, the more settled and confident I’ve felt.”

Smith has started all eight matches of Levein’s reign and thanks the new manager for trusting in his talent.

“I can go out there and just be me,” he said. “With no real fear, really, which is very beneficial to me.

“Since the gaffer came in, he’s said to me: Just be yourself, be free and do what you feel like is the best thing. That’s been really good and a real positive.”

