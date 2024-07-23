Safety fears prompt new booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Safety fears prompt new booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre

The move follows several incidents at the site but critics claim it is not staffed properly.

By Claire Warrender
Fife recycling centres
Dalgety Bay recycling centre.

Fife Council is reintroducing a booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre amid health and safety fears.

Officers say there have been several incidents at the busy Ridge Way site this year.

It is believed a member of the public was injured after tripping over a kerb earlier this year.

Dalgety Bay recycling centre
People will need to book to use Dalgety Bay recycling centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Two other recorded incidents include someone tripping over the item they were disposing off, and a member of staff hit by a driver reversing into a parking space.

However, SNP councillor David Barratt says a booking system would not necessarily have prevented those accidents.

And he accused the council of failing to seek alternative solutions to congestion at the centre.

“That would include not closing at lunchtime and on a Friday,” he said.

Traffic and heavy congestion at Dalgety Bay

The new system comes into force on Monday, almost three years after Fife-wide booking was scrapped due to public demand.

However, Cireco – which manages Fife’s recycling centres – says it’s become necessary at Dalgety Bay.

Chief executive Robin Baird said: “This small recycling centre has a high volume of traffic which often causes heavy congestion.

“A number of incidents in recent months means the booking measures already in place at Cupar and Ladybank recycling centres now also need to be introduced in Dalgety Bay.”

Mr Barratt is challenging the decision.

Concern site could close

“There is a legitimate problem there,” he conceded.

“But I’m not convinced a booking system is the solution and I don’t think they’ve done enough to look at alternatives.

“They’re saying this site is too small and there’s no room for expansion.

Councillor David Barratt.
Councillor David Barratt. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

“They might have to close it and one of the sites being suggested for a new one is the existing Inverkeithing High School.

“I can see how that would go down with the public.

“I would say it’s cheaper to employ staff to run a facility you already own than to build a new one.

“If the site is too busy, staff it properly.”

How to book a slot at Dalgety Bay recycling centre

Fife Council’s environment spokesperson Jan Wincott says booking will reduce congestion and long queues, while improving recycling rates.

“We thank residents for their patience and co-operation as the new system comes into effect,” she said.

The public is able to book slots from now.

This can be done online here.

Or, for those without internet, people can phone 03451 55 00 22.

