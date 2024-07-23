Safety fears prompt new booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre

Fife Council is reintroducing a booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre amid health and safety fears.

Officers say there have been several incidents at the busy Ridge Way site this year.

It is believed a member of the public was injured after tripping over a kerb earlier this year.

Two other recorded incidents include someone tripping over the item they were disposing off, and a member of staff hit by a driver reversing into a parking space.

However, SNP councillor David Barratt says a booking system would not necessarily have prevented those accidents.

And he accused the council of failing to seek alternative solutions to congestion at the centre.

“That would include not closing at lunchtime and on a Friday,” he said.

Traffic and heavy congestion at Dalgety Bay

The new system comes into force on Monday, almost three years after Fife-wide booking was scrapped due to public demand.

However, Cireco – which manages Fife’s recycling centres – says it’s become necessary at Dalgety Bay.

Chief executive Robin Baird said: “This small recycling centre has a high volume of traffic which often causes heavy congestion.

“A number of incidents in recent months means the booking measures already in place at Cupar and Ladybank recycling centres now also need to be introduced in Dalgety Bay.”

Mr Barratt is challenging the decision.

Concern site could close

“There is a legitimate problem there,” he conceded.

“But I’m not convinced a booking system is the solution and I don’t think they’ve done enough to look at alternatives.

“They’re saying this site is too small and there’s no room for expansion.

“They might have to close it and one of the sites being suggested for a new one is the existing Inverkeithing High School.

“I can see how that would go down with the public.

“I would say it’s cheaper to employ staff to run a facility you already own than to build a new one.

“If the site is too busy, staff it properly.”

How to book a slot at Dalgety Bay recycling centre

Fife Council’s environment spokesperson Jan Wincott says booking will reduce congestion and long queues, while improving recycling rates.

“We thank residents for their patience and co-operation as the new system comes into effect,” she said.

The public is able to book slots from now.

This can be done online here.

Or, for those without internet, people can phone 03451 55 00 22.