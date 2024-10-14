‘My travelling sausage dogs have 26K followers on Instagram’

“My incredibly cute sausage dogs have almost 26,000 followers on Instagram.

The page tracks Chester and Olive as they travel across Scotland in search of dog-friendly spots, whether hotels, wigwams, pubs, restaurants or walks.

They’re little monsters and I adore them! Miniature dachshunds are such an amazing breed, and so popular.

They’ve got so much character – they’re headstrong and stubborn and need a lot of rigorous training.

But they’re also very needy and demand your love and attention.

I’ve always wanted a sausage dog but I knew they were a lot of work. As a busy hairdresser, I just didn’t have the time.

I had a little terrier for years. Sadly, I lost him last year aged 17.

Chester is my first sausage dog

I got Chester, the black and tan boy, as a puppy on Christmas Eve in 2019. He was a surprise gift from my partner Ross Archbold.

While I was off over Christmas I made Chester a little Instagram page. It was all cute and cuddly pet content.

When Covid hit in early 2020, I had to close my hairdressing salon. But the Instagram account just grew and grew.

By the end of the pandemic it had about 15K followers.

When we came out of lockdown, we were desperate to get out and about and started travelling across Scotland and incorporating our experiences on the Instagram page.

Our followers absolutely loved it, and requests to do reels, videos, images, stories and posts came flooding in.

We’ve been sent everything from dog treats and toys to leads and collars on a gifting basis and get invites to stay in all sorts of amazing accommodation.

Sausage dogs love posing

I got Olive from a breeder in Wales two years ago, and just like Chester, she’s fab at posing for pictures and videos!

We’ve done a lot to promote the North Coast 500 (a 516-mile scenic route around the north coast of Scotland).

My favourite place is Oldshoremore. I also love the stunning Drumbeg loop – it takes in Achmelvich Bay, Kylesku Hotel and bridge, Ardvreck Castle and the Whaligoe Steps.

We travel in various ways – in campers and caravans, glamping pods and chalets, as well as in boutique hotels.

One of our absolute favourite places in Dunkeld’s Atholl Arms. It’s one of the most dog-friendly hotels in Scotland.

We also work with LNER, Purina, Glamis Castle, The Gin Bothy, Glen Clova Hotel and Lodges, Forbes of Kingennie, Persie Gin and Upper Dysart Larder.

It’s mainly Scotland we cover, but we also do stuff in Wales and Northumberland.

And this year, I landed the biggest contract of my career, with The Inn Collection Group, a leading pub with rooms company.

Travelling with sausage dogs is full-time job

It’s crazy – the work just keeps coming in! I’m so busy I’ve had to get a manager!

I’m lucky that Ross has a good job, as a health and safety consultant, so he brings in an income.

It’s only my second year doing this full-time but I’ve earned double what I earned last year so I’m going in the right direction.

People just love sausage dogs, and they clearly love my wee Olive and Chester!

Cheeky personalities

They’re such cheeky wee characters, with such different personalities.

Olive just turned two and she’s super lazy. It’s mad because she comes from working stock.

The breed was originally used for hunting badgers, rats and rabbits – but she’s the laziest little monkey in the world!

Chester, on the other hand, is really energetic. He climbed Ben Lomond with Ross and wasn’t even tired. He’ll do miles every day – unlike Olive!

Olive likes her toys, fluffy things she can shake, whereas Chester is happier with a ball.

They’re so complex – but just the best wee dogs ever.”