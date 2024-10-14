‘My travelling sausage dogs have 26K followers on Instagram’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘My travelling sausage dogs have 26K followers on Instagram’

Arbroath influencer Angie Munro, 40, gives an insight into her travels across Scotland with miniature dachshunds Olive and Chester.

Sausage dogs Chester and Olive can't resist a selfie at John o' Groats. Image: Angie Munro.
By Gayle Ritchie

“My incredibly cute sausage dogs have almost 26,000 followers on Instagram.

The page tracks Chester and Olive as they travel across Scotland in search of dog-friendly spots, whether hotels, wigwams, pubs, restaurants or walks.

They’re little monsters and I adore them! Miniature dachshunds are such an amazing breed, and so popular.

They’ve got so much character – they’re headstrong and stubborn and need a lot of rigorous training.

Ross Archbold and Angie Munro with sausage dogs Chester and Olive at home in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford.

But they’re also very needy and demand your love and attention.

I’ve always wanted a sausage dog but I knew they were a lot of work. As a busy hairdresser, I just didn’t have the time.

I had a little terrier for years. Sadly, I lost him last year aged 17.

Chester is my first sausage dog

I got Chester, the black and tan boy, as a puppy on Christmas Eve in 2019. He was a surprise gift from my partner Ross Archbold.

While I was off over Christmas I made Chester a little Instagram page. It was all cute and cuddly pet content.

Sausage dog Chester paddleboarding in Assynt. Image: Angie Munro.

When Covid hit in early 2020, I had to close my hairdressing salon. But the Instagram account just grew and grew.

By the end of the pandemic it had about 15K followers.

When we came out of lockdown, we were desperate to get out and about and started travelling across Scotland and incorporating our experiences on the Instagram page.

Our followers absolutely loved it, and requests to do reels, videos, images, stories and posts came flooding in.

Angie with her cute (yawning) sausage dog Chester. Image: Kim Cessford.

We’ve been sent everything from dog treats and toys to leads and collars on a gifting basis and get invites to stay in all sorts of amazing accommodation.

Sausage dogs love posing

I got Olive from a breeder in Wales two years ago, and just like Chester, she’s fab at posing for pictures and videos!

We’ve done a lot to promote the North Coast 500 (a 516-mile scenic route around the north coast of Scotland).

My favourite place is Oldshoremore. I also love the stunning Drumbeg loop – it takes in Achmelvich Bay, Kylesku Hotel and bridge, Ardvreck Castle and the Whaligoe Steps.

Sausage dog Olive got a sticker for completing the Loch Lomond Faerie Trail. Image: Angie Munro.

We travel in various ways – in campers and caravans, glamping pods and chalets, as well as in boutique hotels.

One of our absolute favourite places in Dunkeld’s Atholl Arms. It’s one of the most dog-friendly hotels in Scotland.

We also work with LNER, Purina, Glamis Castle, The Gin Bothy, Glen Clova Hotel and Lodges, Forbes of Kingennie, Persie Gin and Upper Dysart Larder.

Sausage dog Chester at Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire. Image: Angie Munro.

It’s mainly Scotland we cover, but we also do stuff in Wales and Northumberland.

And this year, I landed the biggest contract of my career, with The Inn Collection Group, a leading pub with rooms company.

Travelling with sausage dogs is full-time job

It’s crazy – the work just keeps coming in! I’m so busy I’ve had to get a manager!

I’m lucky that Ross has a good job, as a health and safety consultant, so he brings in an income.

Ross Archbold and Angie Munro with Chester and Olive the sausage dogs in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford.

It’s only my second year doing this full-time but I’ve earned double what I earned last year so I’m going in the right direction.

People just love sausage dogs, and they clearly love my wee Olive and Chester!

Cheeky personalities

They’re such cheeky wee characters, with such different personalities.

Olive just turned two and she’s super lazy. It’s mad because she comes from working stock.

The breed was originally used for hunting badgers, rats and rabbits – but she’s the laziest little monkey in the world!

Travelling sausage dogs Chester and Olive hiking up Corrie Fee in Glen Clova. Image: Angie Munro.

Chester, on the other hand, is really energetic. He climbed Ben Lomond with Ross and wasn’t even tired. He’ll do miles every day – unlike Olive!

Olive likes her toys, fluffy things she can shake, whereas Chester is happier with a ball.

They’re so complex – but just the best wee dogs ever.”

  • Check out Angie, Chester and Olive’s Instagram page here.

Conversation