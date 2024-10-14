Angus Council defiant on blue bin lids as residents claim they won’t close properly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council defiant on blue bin lids as residents claim they won’t close properly

Forfar and Kirriemuir are lined up for the second phase of a new kerbside collection scheme.

By Graham Brown
More than 65,000 blue bins will eventually be rolled out across Angus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More than 65,000 blue bins will eventually be rolled out across Angus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus Council has told residents not to complain if the lid on their new blue recycling bin won’t close properly.

The next stage of the authority’s controversial kerbside collection shake-up is about to start in Forfar and Kirriemuir.

It follows the introduction of the money-saving changes to Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth in June.

But some homes which have recently taken delivery of the blue bin – for paper and cardboard – have found the lid won’t shut.

Angus recycling scheme changes.
Residents will get stickers on their bins to say what can be recycled in them. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

One local said: “The underside of the lid has four lugs underneath and these prevent the lid from closing.

“Even the guys delivering them seemed puzzled about why they don’t close.

“No doubt these bins will have cost a huge amount and it seems no one has actually checked them before rolling out the delivery.”

Council assurance over blue bins

But the council say it’s something they are aware of – and previously posted a message to residents that it’s not an issue.

A spokesperson said: “As has been highlighted on our website this is something we are aware of and have advised that that, if the lid on their new blue bin is not closing properly it should settle and close properly in time.

“Please don’t report it as damaged as this happens because bins are left open and stacked in storage before delivery.

“When bins are delivered and the lids closed, the lids can take time to settle.”

The blue bin will be the fourth for Angus households after being brought in to try and increase recycling rates and save the council huge sums annually.

Waste collection is the third biggest area of spend in the council budget.

More glass collection points to be added

And the authority has also told people in the phase two area they are still aiming to increase the number of glass recycling points (GRPs).

Glass is banned from household bins under the new rules.

But concerns were raised in Kirrie there are only a handful of bottle bank sites so far.

The council wants to increase GRPs district-wide from just over 20 to almost 200.

Angus glass recycling points
Angus Council hopes to eventually have almost 200 glass collection points across the area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It said: “It’s important to stress additional glass recycling points (GRPs) will be established across Angus, including at Kirriemuir, as the scheme is rolled out.

“To assist us, we continue to ask residents to suggest locations for new GRPs via our Engage Angus webpage .

“Confirming a new location is not without challenge.

“We must identify accessible land for customers and collection vehicles; reach agreement with landowners where it is not public land; and consider proximity to households and any potential noise issues.

“We continue to assess suitable sites, and our Engage Survey is the best way for people to make suggestions that we can then investigate.

There are seven agreed sites at Kirrie, some of which will requires groundworks before installation and we are keen for more.”

Here are the Forfar and Kirriemuir glass collection points so far

FORFAR:

  • Academy Street bus stop (from w/c October 21)
  • Asda, St James Road
  • East Greens car park
  • Forfar Recycling Centre
  • John Street, near Forfar Farmington Football Club
  • Myre car park
  • Old Halkerton Road car park
  • Tesco, Castle Street
  • Viewmount, next to block 86 – 94 (w/c Oct 21)

KIRRIEMUIR:

Bellies Brae car park

  • Reform Street car park
  • Tannage Brae car park (w/c Oct 14)
  • Martin Park car park (w/c Oct 14)
  • East Hill Road layby opposite playing field (w/c Oct 14)
  • Slade Road bus shelter near Lochmill junction (w/c Oct 14)
  • Knowehead/Prosen Road (due November)

The latest phase of the Angus scheme comes as council chiefs in neighbouring Perth and Kinross said changes there had brought a “huge impact”.

It also introduced new kerbside recycling rules in a £2.7m shake-up.

And early results have shown a dramatic reduction in contaminated waste – sparing the council a six-figure fine.

Conversation