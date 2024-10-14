Angus Council defiant on blue bin lids as residents claim they won’t close properly

Angus Council has told residents not to complain if the lid on their new blue recycling bin won’t close properly.

The next stage of the authority’s controversial kerbside collection shake-up is about to start in Forfar and Kirriemuir.

It follows the introduction of the money-saving changes to Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth in June.

But some homes which have recently taken delivery of the blue bin – for paper and cardboard – have found the lid won’t shut.

One local said: “The underside of the lid has four lugs underneath and these prevent the lid from closing.

“Even the guys delivering them seemed puzzled about why they don’t close.

“No doubt these bins will have cost a huge amount and it seems no one has actually checked them before rolling out the delivery.”

Council assurance over blue bins

But the council say it’s something they are aware of – and previously posted a message to residents that it’s not an issue.

A spokesperson said: “As has been highlighted on our website this is something we are aware of and have advised that that, if the lid on their new blue bin is not closing properly it should settle and close properly in time.

“Please don’t report it as damaged as this happens because bins are left open and stacked in storage before delivery.

“When bins are delivered and the lids closed, the lids can take time to settle.”

The blue bin will be the fourth for Angus households after being brought in to try and increase recycling rates and save the council huge sums annually.

Waste collection is the third biggest area of spend in the council budget.

More glass collection points to be added

And the authority has also told people in the phase two area they are still aiming to increase the number of glass recycling points (GRPs).

Glass is banned from household bins under the new rules.

But concerns were raised in Kirrie there are only a handful of bottle bank sites so far.

The council wants to increase GRPs district-wide from just over 20 to almost 200.

It said: “It’s important to stress additional glass recycling points (GRPs) will be established across Angus, including at Kirriemuir, as the scheme is rolled out.

“To assist us, we continue to ask residents to suggest locations for new GRPs via our Engage Angus webpage .

“Confirming a new location is not without challenge.

“We must identify accessible land for customers and collection vehicles; reach agreement with landowners where it is not public land; and consider proximity to households and any potential noise issues.

“We continue to assess suitable sites, and our Engage Survey is the best way for people to make suggestions that we can then investigate.

There are seven agreed sites at Kirrie, some of which will requires groundworks before installation and we are keen for more.”

Here are the Forfar and Kirriemuir glass collection points so far

FORFAR:

Academy Street bus stop (from w/c October 21)

Asda, St James Road

East Greens car park

Forfar Recycling Centre

John Street, near Forfar Farmington Football Club

Myre car park

Old Halkerton Road car park

Tesco, Castle Street

Viewmount, next to block 86 – 94 (w/c Oct 21)

KIRRIEMUIR:

Bellies Brae car park

Reform Street car park

Tannage Brae car park (w/c Oct 14)

Martin Park car park (w/c Oct 14)

East Hill Road layby opposite playing field (w/c Oct 14)

Slade Road bus shelter near Lochmill junction (w/c Oct 14)

Knowehead/Prosen Road (due November)

The latest phase of the Angus scheme comes as council chiefs in neighbouring Perth and Kinross said changes there had brought a “huge impact”.

It also introduced new kerbside recycling rules in a £2.7m shake-up.

And early results have shown a dramatic reduction in contaminated waste – sparing the council a six-figure fine.