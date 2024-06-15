EXCLUSIVE: Angus waste chiefs address 4 key points as new bin scheme starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus waste chiefs address 4 key points as new bin scheme starts

Collections in the first phase of a new Angus kerbside recycling system will begin for Arbroath residents from Monday.

By Graham Brown
New blue bins for paper and card being rolled out in Monifieth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus waste bosses have urged residents to take a positive approach to new kerbside recycling rules as the roll-out of the scheme gets underway.

From Monday, homes in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie will have a new colour to remember on ‘bin day’.

They are the first to get the blue wheelie bin for paper and cardboard only, with glass no longer allowed in their grey recycling bin.

Instead, bottles and jars should be taken to new community recycling points.

Once the full Angus roll-out is complete there will be almost 200 across the entire district.

Angus glass recycling bins
New Angus glass bins in Monifieth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The changes have led to a number of concerns since being agreed as part of this year’s budget.

So The Courier spoke to the top council officials overseeing the changes.

Environment and infrastructure director Graeme Dailly and waste strategy and compliance team leader Susanne Austin set about “busting some of the myths” around the changes.

1. The cost question

Mr Dailly said: “We have almost £3 million of funding (from the Scottish Government’s Recycling Improvement Fund). So the outlays including the purchase of the (66,000) blue bins is being funded.

“We will be delivering the saving because it will be a lot cheaper for us to process the recycling we collect.”

The bulk of recyclable Angus rubbish currently heads to Newry in Northern Ireland.

Food waste, however, is dealt with at an anaerobic digester plant in Perthshire.

It was the best contract the council could get – and Mr Dailly hopes the changes will bring cash rewards.

new recycling bins for Angus households
Blue bins being delivered in the first phase of the new scheme. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The sorting process at the other end is what reduces the value of Angus recycling.

“We’re hopeful we will get an income from separating the material, there’s a big difference in cost” said Mr Dailly.

“Waste collection is the third highest area of spend the council has. So it is one of the few areas we genuinely can make a difference in just by improving our recycling.

“We’ve consistently been one of the best, or the best, recycling local authority in Scotland.

“We’re proud of that. But as good as we are there’s still a lot we collect that shouldn’t be going in the purple bin.

“There will be some where it will be difficult to change behaviours. But we are talking a very small number relative to the total population of Angus.”

2. Contaminant clampdown

The council previously warned it will not empty purple bins which contain a large amount of recyclable material.

“We’re not talking about a stray plastic bottle here and there,” says Mr Dailly.

Ms Austin adds: “We’re going to introduce a tagging system, the same as we have for the grey bin currently.

New Angus recycling rules.
Residents will get a reminder of what goes where for recycling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We will empty them, but tag them. A purple bin would only be left if there’s ongoing issues.

“But our aim is very much to have conversations with people to help them overcome barriers they might have with recycling.”

And the council’s food waste service is being expanded to almost 4,000 extra homes.

“We’ve seen hundreds of requests for a food caddy, which is really promising,” she added.

3. Blue bin blues

If a household has signed up to the garden waste scheme it will mean a four bin line-up – grey, green, blue and purple.

“We’ve already delivered thousands of new bins and a small number have come back saying they’ve an issue over space,” said Mr Dailly.

Recycling bins in Angus.
Many households will have four wheelie bins. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“By no means are we not listing to these concerns. We try to provide advice and support.”

Ms Austin adds: “If people have no outside space they can get in touch. We’ve had officers got out under the recycling fund to carry out assessments.”

4. New glass rules

The introduction of glass recycling points is one of the key changes.

People across Angus were asked to say where they’d like to see the bottle banks located.

And there are more than 50 now sited across the first phase area of Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie.

Ms Austin says they have been pleased with the response, but would welcome more suggestions.

“We’ve got the list online, but it’s not set in stone and can develop if needed,” she says.

It will expand for the future phases in Montrose/Brechin (autumn 2024) and Forfar, Kirriemuir and Sidlaw (spring 2025)

Where new glass bins are located in Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth:

Arbroath:

  • Allan Street
  • Arbroath Allotment Association car park, Brechin Road
    Arbroath
  • Sports Centre/High School, Keptie Road
  • Arbroath Recycling Centre, Cairnie Loan
  • Asda Supermarket, Westway Retail Park
  • Dishlandtown Street
  • Grant Road (outside Pie Bobs)
  • Guthrie Port
  • Hill Street/High Street public car park
  • Hospitalfield Road
  • Keptie Pond/Nolt Loan Road
  • Kings Drive (Victoria Park)
  • Ladybridge Street/Marketgate public car park
  • MacDonald Park
  • Mayfield Shops, Mayfield Terrace
  • Meadowbank Inn
  • Millgate/North Grimsby public car park
  • Morrison’s Daily Shop, Millfield Road
  • Morrison’s, Hume Street
  • Newton Crescent
  • Premier Stores/Garage, Montrose Road
  • Queens Drive, Arbroath, DD11 1QD
  • Rosemount Road public car park
  • Saltire Sports Centre
  • Seaton Caravan Park
  • Seaton Park Entrance, St Ninians Road
  • Stanley Street public car park
  • Tesco, Cairnie Street
  • Timmergreens Shopping Centre, Arbirlot Road
  • Wallace Street
  • Warddykes Avenue
  • Warddykes Road

Carnoustie

  • Bonella Street/Park Avenue public car park
  • Caesar Avenue/Kirk Walk
  • Carnoustie Recycling Centre
  • Co-op, High Street
  • Links Avenue public car park
  • Carnoustie Leisure Centre
  • Links Parade Black Slab car park
  • Newton Road public car park
  • Pitskelly Road car park (old skip site)
  • Queen Street (entrance to house grounds)
  • Craws Nest, Ravensby Park Gardens
  • Thomas Street/Ravensby Road

Monifieth

  • Buddon Drive
  • Ethiebeaton Retail Park (bus stop near McDonalds)
  • Tesco, High Street
  • High Street (near Vita Dental Spa)
  • High Street (near number 78)
  • Marine Drive (car parking area)
  • Milton Street (garages at number 9)
  • Victoria Street (bus turning area)

Mr Dailly’s final message to Angus folk is one of thanks.

“We’re very appreciative of the efforts that have made Angus one of the best recycling councils in Scotland,” he says.

“By making these changes we’re saving money and that keeps vital council services going.”

Conversation