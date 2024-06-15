EXCLUSIVE: Angus waste chiefs address 4 key points as new bin scheme starts

Angus waste bosses have urged residents to take a positive approach to new kerbside recycling rules as the roll-out of the scheme gets underway.

From Monday, homes in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie will have a new colour to remember on ‘bin day’.

They are the first to get the blue wheelie bin for paper and cardboard only, with glass no longer allowed in their grey recycling bin.

Instead, bottles and jars should be taken to new community recycling points.

Once the full Angus roll-out is complete there will be almost 200 across the entire district.

The changes have led to a number of concerns since being agreed as part of this year’s budget.

So The Courier spoke to the top council officials overseeing the changes.

Environment and infrastructure director Graeme Dailly and waste strategy and compliance team leader Susanne Austin set about “busting some of the myths” around the changes.

1. The cost question

Mr Dailly said: “We have almost £3 million of funding (from the Scottish Government’s Recycling Improvement Fund). So the outlays including the purchase of the (66,000) blue bins is being funded.

“We will be delivering the saving because it will be a lot cheaper for us to process the recycling we collect.”

The bulk of recyclable Angus rubbish currently heads to Newry in Northern Ireland.

Food waste, however, is dealt with at an anaerobic digester plant in Perthshire.

It was the best contract the council could get – and Mr Dailly hopes the changes will bring cash rewards.

The sorting process at the other end is what reduces the value of Angus recycling.

“We’re hopeful we will get an income from separating the material, there’s a big difference in cost” said Mr Dailly.

“Waste collection is the third highest area of spend the council has. So it is one of the few areas we genuinely can make a difference in just by improving our recycling.

“We’ve consistently been one of the best, or the best, recycling local authority in Scotland.

“We’re proud of that. But as good as we are there’s still a lot we collect that shouldn’t be going in the purple bin.

“There will be some where it will be difficult to change behaviours. But we are talking a very small number relative to the total population of Angus.”

2. Contaminant clampdown

The council previously warned it will not empty purple bins which contain a large amount of recyclable material.

“We’re not talking about a stray plastic bottle here and there,” says Mr Dailly.

Ms Austin adds: “We’re going to introduce a tagging system, the same as we have for the grey bin currently.

“We will empty them, but tag them. A purple bin would only be left if there’s ongoing issues.

“But our aim is very much to have conversations with people to help them overcome barriers they might have with recycling.”

And the council’s food waste service is being expanded to almost 4,000 extra homes.

“We’ve seen hundreds of requests for a food caddy, which is really promising,” she added.

3. Blue bin blues

If a household has signed up to the garden waste scheme it will mean a four bin line-up – grey, green, blue and purple.

“We’ve already delivered thousands of new bins and a small number have come back saying they’ve an issue over space,” said Mr Dailly.

“By no means are we not listing to these concerns. We try to provide advice and support.”

Ms Austin adds: “If people have no outside space they can get in touch. We’ve had officers got out under the recycling fund to carry out assessments.”

4. New glass rules

The introduction of glass recycling points is one of the key changes.

People across Angus were asked to say where they’d like to see the bottle banks located.

And there are more than 50 now sited across the first phase area of Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie.

Ms Austin says they have been pleased with the response, but would welcome more suggestions.

“We’ve got the list online, but it’s not set in stone and can develop if needed,” she says.

It will expand for the future phases in Montrose/Brechin (autumn 2024) and Forfar, Kirriemuir and Sidlaw (spring 2025)

Where new glass bins are located in Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth:

Arbroath:

Allan Street

Arbroath Allotment Association car park, Brechin Road

Arbroath

Arbroath Sports Centre/High School, Keptie Road

Arbroath Recycling Centre, Cairnie Loan

Asda Supermarket, Westway Retail Park

Dishlandtown Street

Grant Road (outside Pie Bobs)

Guthrie Port

Hill Street/High Street public car park

Hospitalfield Road

Keptie Pond/Nolt Loan Road

Kings Drive (Victoria Park)

Ladybridge Street/Marketgate public car park

MacDonald Park

Mayfield Shops, Mayfield Terrace

Meadowbank Inn

Millgate/North Grimsby public car park

Morrison’s Daily Shop, Millfield Road

Morrison’s, Hume Street

Newton Crescent

Premier Stores/Garage, Montrose Road

Queens Drive, Arbroath, DD11 1QD

Rosemount Road public car park

Saltire Sports Centre

Seaton Caravan Park

Seaton Park Entrance, St Ninians Road

Stanley Street public car park

Tesco, Cairnie Street

Timmergreens Shopping Centre, Arbirlot Road

Wallace Street

Warddykes Avenue

Warddykes Road

Carnoustie

Bonella Street/Park Avenue public car park

Caesar Avenue/Kirk Walk

Carnoustie Recycling Centre

Co-op, High Street

Links Avenue public car park

Carnoustie Leisure Centre

Links Parade Black Slab car park

Newton Road public car park

Pitskelly Road car park (old skip site)

Queen Street (entrance to house grounds)

Craws Nest, Ravensby Park Gardens

Thomas Street/Ravensby Road

Monifieth

Buddon Drive

Ethiebeaton Retail Park (bus stop near McDonalds)

Tesco, High Street

High Street (near Vita Dental Spa)

High Street (near number 78)

Marine Drive (car parking area)

Milton Street (garages at number 9)

Victoria Street (bus turning area)

Mr Dailly’s final message to Angus folk is one of thanks.

“We’re very appreciative of the efforts that have made Angus one of the best recycling councils in Scotland,” he says.

“By making these changes we’re saving money and that keeps vital council services going.”