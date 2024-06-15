Kirrie public’s resounding ‘no’ to name change for town street linked to Jacobite ‘butcher’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirrie public’s resounding ‘no’ to name change for town street linked to Jacobite ‘butcher’

Angus Council asked locals if they wanted the name of Kirriemuir's Cumberland Close to be dropped after a 1,000-signature petition called for change.

By Graham Brown
Cumberland Close sits just off Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Cumberland Close sits just off Kirriemuir town centre. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir residents have delivered a firm ‘no’ in a community vote on a bid to re-name a street linked to a “monster” of the Jacobite uprising.

And next week Angus councillors will be asked to crush hopes of a name change for the town’s Cumberland Close.

It comes after the overwhelming majority of people who took part in a town survey said the name should stay.

Around 75% of the 570 who responded in total were against the move.

A paper questionnaire in Kirrie library returned a 94% result in favour of leaving history alone.

Why was the Cumberland Close question considered?

The small street off the town centre was reputedly a stopover point for William Augustus, Duke of Cumberland – the so-called ‘butcher’ of the Jacobites.

Cumberland was the eldest son of King George II and the feared commander of the English forces.

Augustus Duke of Cumberland
Controversial figure William Augustus, Duke of Cumberland. Image: DC Thomson

He was branded a murderer, rapist and torturer.

Kirrie man Scott McFarlane led a campaign to have the name of the “monster” taken down.

He wanted to see the street name changed, possibly to one honouring the town’s famous Visocchi ice cream family.

Last year, Mr McFarlane presented a 1,000-signature petition to council leader Beth Whiteside.

It led to a fiery council meeting in which the SNP administration figurehead made a ‘Hitler Street’ comparison during the Kirrie debate.

Kirriemuir Cumberland Close petition.
Mr McFarlane presented his petition to Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside and Kirriemuir SNP councillors George Meechan and Julie Bell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ms Whiteside later admitted her comments were “clumsy”.

Opponents of the name change said it should remain to let people learn from history.

Critics also highlighted practical difficulties a new street name could cause for homes and businesses.

Councillors agreed in principle the name change could be considered.

But they wanted the people of Kirrie to decide.

Community consultation

It led to a month-long local consultation in the spring.

The survey results will be presented to Angus councillors next week.

Officials say the overwhelming outcome should see the street name stay.

There were 570 representations received overall.

421 (74%) voted for the Cumberland Close street name to remain unchanged and 146 (26%) supported the petition to rename the street.

Paper-based surveys conducted at Kirriemuir library amounted to 122 in total.

115 (94%) backed the status quo and just 7 wanted the name changed.

It is the first time the council has carried out a local consultation on a call to re-name a street.

The final meeting of the full Angus Council before the summer recess will decide on the matter on Thursday.

