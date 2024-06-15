Kirrie public’s resounding ‘no’ to name change for town street linked to Jacobite ‘butcher’

Kirriemuir residents have delivered a firm ‘no’ in a community vote on a bid to re-name a street linked to a “monster” of the Jacobite uprising.

And next week Angus councillors will be asked to crush hopes of a name change for the town’s Cumberland Close.

It comes after the overwhelming majority of people who took part in a town survey said the name should stay.

Around 75% of the 570 who responded in total were against the move.

A paper questionnaire in Kirrie library returned a 94% result in favour of leaving history alone.

Why was the Cumberland Close question considered?

The small street off the town centre was reputedly a stopover point for William Augustus, Duke of Cumberland – the so-called ‘butcher’ of the Jacobites.

Cumberland was the eldest son of King George II and the feared commander of the English forces.

He was branded a murderer, rapist and torturer.

Kirrie man Scott McFarlane led a campaign to have the name of the “monster” taken down.

He wanted to see the street name changed, possibly to one honouring the town’s famous Visocchi ice cream family.

Last year, Mr McFarlane presented a 1,000-signature petition to council leader Beth Whiteside.

It led to a fiery council meeting in which the SNP administration figurehead made a ‘Hitler Street’ comparison during the Kirrie debate.

Ms Whiteside later admitted her comments were “clumsy”.

Opponents of the name change said it should remain to let people learn from history.

Critics also highlighted practical difficulties a new street name could cause for homes and businesses.

Councillors agreed in principle the name change could be considered.

But they wanted the people of Kirrie to decide.

Community consultation

It led to a month-long local consultation in the spring.

The survey results will be presented to Angus councillors next week.

Officials say the overwhelming outcome should see the street name stay.

There were 570 representations received overall.

421 (74%) voted for the Cumberland Close street name to remain unchanged and 146 (26%) supported the petition to rename the street.

Paper-based surveys conducted at Kirriemuir library amounted to 122 in total.

115 (94%) backed the status quo and just 7 wanted the name changed.

It is the first time the council has carried out a local consultation on a call to re-name a street.

The final meeting of the full Angus Council before the summer recess will decide on the matter on Thursday.