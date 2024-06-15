‘Mr Forfar’ Colin Brown remembered as football club he founded is gifted minibus bearing his name

To generations he was known as ‘Mr Forfar’.

And Colin Brown’s name will live on after one of the town’s leading businesses gifted a minibus to the football club the community figurehead founded more than 40 years ago.

His loss was deeply felt in Forfar and beyond when the former councillor and depute Provost of Angus died in April, aged 79.

Now, Colin’s daughter and Forfar Farmington chairperson Nicola McBride has accepted a minibus bearing her dad’s name from local housebuilder Guild Homes for the club he was so proud of.

Farmington FC forged from US football trip

Farmington emerged from a US youth exchange Colin set up with ex-pat pal Al Bell in Connecticut.

It is the biggest girls and women’s football club in Angus and is celebrating its senior side’s promotion to the SWF Championship next season.

Nicola said: “We are so privileged to receive such an asset to the club which will help with travel for teams during such financially difficult times.”

And she hopes the team bus atmosphere will give current and future Farmington players the lifelong memories she treasures.

“Some my best memories were created with team mates,” she said.

“It is such a generous donation and tribute to a very special man.”

Mark Guild of Guild Homes said: “Forfar Farmington was something that came from nothing.

“Colin Brown had a dream and he made it happen.

“Very few people can do that, but it was just one of the many things Colin achieved.

“I got to know him very well over the years.

“He did so much for Forfar, and Forfar’s done so much for us as a company.

“He will always be remembered as part of Forfar Farmington and the name of Colin Brown will always be on that bus.

“We’ll maintain the bus for the club and it’s not just a one-off, it’s a long-term commitment to Farmington.”