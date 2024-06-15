‘Mr Forfar’ Colin Brown remembered as football club he founded is gifted minibus bearing his name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Mr Forfar’ Colin Brown remembered as football club he founded is gifted minibus bearing his name

Former Forfar councillor and depute Angus Provost Colin Brown passed away in April.

By Graham Brown
Nicola McBride and Mark Guild of Guild Homes with the minibus gifted to Forfar Farmington in honour of Colin Brown. Image: Supplied
Nicola McBride and Mark Guild of Guild Homes with the minibus gifted to Forfar Farmington in honour of Colin Brown. Image: Supplied

To generations he was known as ‘Mr Forfar’.

And Colin Brown’s name will live on after one of the town’s leading businesses gifted a minibus to the football club the community figurehead founded more than 40 years ago.

His loss was deeply felt in Forfar and beyond when the former councillor and depute Provost of Angus died in April, aged 79.

Now, Colin’s daughter and Forfar Farmington chairperson Nicola McBride has accepted a minibus bearing her dad’s name from local housebuilder Guild Homes for the club he was so proud of.

Farmington FC forged from US football trip

Farmington emerged from a US youth exchange Colin set up with ex-pat pal Al Bell in Connecticut.

It is the biggest girls and women’s football club in Angus and is celebrating its senior side’s promotion to the SWF Championship next season.

Nicola said: “We are so privileged to receive such an asset to the club which will help with travel for teams during such financially difficult times.”

Forfar Farmington minibus donation
Forfar Farmington players with their new minibus at their Market Muir base. Image: Supplied

And she hopes the team bus atmosphere will give current and future Farmington players the lifelong memories she treasures.

“Some my best memories were created with team mates,” she said.

“It is such a generous donation and tribute to a very special man.”

Mark Guild of Guild Homes said: “Forfar Farmington was something that came from nothing.

“Colin Brown had a dream and he made it happen.

“Very few people can do that, but it was just one of the many things Colin achieved.

“I got to know him very well over the years.

“He did so much for Forfar, and Forfar’s done so much for us as a company.

“He will always be remembered as part of Forfar Farmington and the name of Colin Brown will always be on that bus.

“We’ll maintain the bus for the club and it’s not just a one-off, it’s a long-term commitment to Farmington.”

