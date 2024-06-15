Lamp post smash ‘narrowly missed’ Perth pub-goer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Lamp post smash ‘narrowly missed’ Perth pub-goer

Lewis Orr careered across two lanes while driving through the city centre in the small hours of April 28 last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Lewis Orr
Lewis Orr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A tired driver who smashed into a street lamp, narrowly missing a Perth pub-goer, has been allowed to keep his licence.

Lewis Orr careered across two lanes while driving through the city centre in the small hours of April 28 last year.

The 27-year-old porter ploughed his Toyota Yaris into a lamp post, causing thousands of pounds of damage.

Orr, of Simpson Square, Perth, pled guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He admitted losing control of his car, failing to adjust his driving to weather and road conditions and travelling into the opposite carriageway.

Extensive damage

Perth Sheriff Court heard Orr was driving west on Atholl Street just before 3.30am.

At the time roads were wet with light traffic and a “moderate” amount of pedestrians.

Orr suddenly lost control and swerved across two lanes.

The Yaris smashed into a street light, causing it to collapse.

Lewis Orr
Lewis Orr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of careless driving

Both car and the lamp post “narrowly missed” a pedestrian who was standing on the street, outside a pub.

Police were called to the scene and found the stricken motor at the roadside with extreme front-end damage.

Orr had been the only person in the car.

He was arrested and taken to Dundee police HQ.

Sheriff William Gilchrist was told the damage caused to the streetlight was about £2,000.

Complied with police

The court heard Orr had a speeding conviction from 2022.

“He wants to resolve matters at an early stage,” said solicitor David Holmes, defending.

“Mr Orr had been with friends that evening and was driving home.

“He became very tired.”

Mr Holmes said the car was fully insured and his client cooperated with police.

Sheriff Gilchrist fined Orr £400 and issued four penalty points.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Show yourself, big man' and cider-fuelled assault
Police at the scene in Dunfermline.
Suspect in court accused of attempted robbery with imitation firearm at Dunfermline shop
Daniel Whyte
Perth thief snatched handbag from woman, 69, while she rested in city centre
Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Dundee driver who injured schoolgirls in A90 smash is spared jail
Nicola Campbell
Fife £20k VAT fraudster finally sentenced after years abroad
PC Darren Moore
Former police officer shouted abuse at Dundee mum in parking row
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Obscene message charge and mud skid
Murray Wilkinson
Tayside car dealer on curfew after £100k fraud finding
Daniel Jackson
Teen targeted Xbox friend in 'bizarre' Fife double robbery attempt
Reece Cuthbert
Crack cocaine addict dislodged mother’s breathing tube during attack in her Dundee home