Lamp post smash ‘narrowly missed’ Perth pub-goer

A tired driver who smashed into a street lamp, narrowly missing a Perth pub-goer, has been allowed to keep his licence.

Lewis Orr careered across two lanes while driving through the city centre in the small hours of April 28 last year.

The 27-year-old porter ploughed his Toyota Yaris into a lamp post, causing thousands of pounds of damage.

Orr, of Simpson Square, Perth, pled guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He admitted losing control of his car, failing to adjust his driving to weather and road conditions and travelling into the opposite carriageway.

Extensive damage

Perth Sheriff Court heard Orr was driving west on Atholl Street just before 3.30am.

At the time roads were wet with light traffic and a “moderate” amount of pedestrians.

Orr suddenly lost control and swerved across two lanes.

The Yaris smashed into a street light, causing it to collapse.

Both car and the lamp post “narrowly missed” a pedestrian who was standing on the street, outside a pub.

Police were called to the scene and found the stricken motor at the roadside with extreme front-end damage.

Orr had been the only person in the car.

He was arrested and taken to Dundee police HQ.

Sheriff William Gilchrist was told the damage caused to the streetlight was about £2,000.

Complied with police

The court heard Orr had a speeding conviction from 2022.

“He wants to resolve matters at an early stage,” said solicitor David Holmes, defending.

“Mr Orr had been with friends that evening and was driving home.

“He became very tired.”

Mr Holmes said the car was fully insured and his client cooperated with police.

Sheriff Gilchrist fined Orr £400 and issued four penalty points.

