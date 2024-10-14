Matty Todd opens up on sub role, cup impact and Dunfermline progress after injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Matty Todd opens up on sub role, cup impact and Dunfermline progress after injury

The midfielder came off the bench to play a key role in the 2-1 victory over Kelty Hearts in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder Matty Todd
Dunfermline midfielder Matty Todd. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Matty Todd insists he was happy to give up his planned day of rest to help Dunfermline through to the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The midfielder was named on the bench for the visit of high-flying Kelty Hearts as he continues his comeback from a broken collarbone.

However, he was pressed into action earlier than expected when Dapo Mebude limped off after just 12 minutes with a nasty wound in his shin that required stitches.

Todd went on to provide an assist when Chris Kane cancelled out Craig Johnston’s shock 15th-minute opener.

Matty Todd clinches victory for the Pars as he volleys in from close range.
Matty Todd (No.10) clinched victory for Dunfermline with his first-half strike. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And he then coolly knocked in the winner to finish off a superb flowing move from the Pars to earn a welcome 2-1 victory.

“It wasn’t an acceptance to not play,” he said. “I think it was an idea of the manager giving me a wee bit of rest to build me back in slowly.

“Obviously, I was frustrated not being in from the start. But I came on and I showed my worth, so I’m glad that was the outcome.

“The manager’s always on at the subs to be ready, no matter what the time is. And I was ready to go as soon as I came on the pitch.

“He’s always on at the substitutes, trying to get them to impact the game.

Impact

“We lost quite a sloppy goal and it was about the reaction to going behind. I think the reaction from everybody was good. I’m happy to help out and impact the game.”

After undergoing three operations in the space of a few weeks in 2023, Todd was hopeful of a better start to this season – only to fracture his collarbone in the first warm-up game in June.

Saturday was the 23-year-old’s fourth appearance of the campaign and his first goal.

“I’m just getting myself back now to being fully fit,” added Todd after his longest outing since April. “Another 80 minutes under my belt is good. I am getting there.”

The victory was Dunfermline’s first since their 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers four games previously.

Dunfermline's Matty Todd is challenged by Kelty Hearts' Ross Cunningham.
Matty Todd (right) is challenged by Kelty Hearts midfielder Ross Cunningham. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

That was followed by bitterly disappointing defeats to Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park before improvements were made in the 1-1 draw with Airdrie.

“We’ve had a wee bit of a sticky patch after the Raith Rovers game,”admitted Todd.

“But now, looking at it, it’s a good point last weekend. And we’re through to the next round of the cup this weekend.

“We’ve just got to build ourselves back up again next week and go for three points against Morton. We’re just looking up now.”

