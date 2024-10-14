Matty Todd opens up on sub role, cup impact and Dunfermline progress after injury

Matty Todd insists he was happy to give up his planned day of rest to help Dunfermline through to the quarter-finals of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The midfielder was named on the bench for the visit of high-flying Kelty Hearts as he continues his comeback from a broken collarbone.

However, he was pressed into action earlier than expected when Dapo Mebude limped off after just 12 minutes with a nasty wound in his shin that required stitches.

Todd went on to provide an assist when Chris Kane cancelled out Craig Johnston’s shock 15th-minute opener.

And he then coolly knocked in the winner to finish off a superb flowing move from the Pars to earn a welcome 2-1 victory.

“It wasn’t an acceptance to not play,” he said. “I think it was an idea of the manager giving me a wee bit of rest to build me back in slowly.

“Obviously, I was frustrated not being in from the start. But I came on and I showed my worth, so I’m glad that was the outcome.

“The manager’s always on at the subs to be ready, no matter what the time is. And I was ready to go as soon as I came on the pitch.

“He’s always on at the substitutes, trying to get them to impact the game.

Impact

“We lost quite a sloppy goal and it was about the reaction to going behind. I think the reaction from everybody was good. I’m happy to help out and impact the game.”

After undergoing three operations in the space of a few weeks in 2023, Todd was hopeful of a better start to this season – only to fracture his collarbone in the first warm-up game in June.

Saturday was the 23-year-old’s fourth appearance of the campaign and his first goal.

“I’m just getting myself back now to being fully fit,” added Todd after his longest outing since April. “Another 80 minutes under my belt is good. I am getting there.”

The victory was Dunfermline’s first since their 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers four games previously.

That was followed by bitterly disappointing defeats to Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park before improvements were made in the 1-1 draw with Airdrie.

“We’ve had a wee bit of a sticky patch after the Raith Rovers game,”admitted Todd.

“But now, looking at it, it’s a good point last weekend. And we’re through to the next round of the cup this weekend.

“We’ve just got to build ourselves back up again next week and go for three points against Morton. We’re just looking up now.”