Dunfermline: Dapo Mebude injury and Matty Todd impact assessed after 2-1 win over Kelty Hearts

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay has reacted to the SPFL Trust Trophy triumph.

By Iain Collin
Dapo Mebude warms up for Dunfermline Athletic F.C.
Dapo Mebude picked up an injury early in Dunfermline's win over Kelty Hearts. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Dave Mackay has backed Dapo Mebude to ‘bounce back’ from his latest injury setback after lasting just 12 minutes of his first start for Dunfermline.

The former Rangers and Watford striker sustained a nasty gash in his lower shin early in the 2-1 victory over Kelty Hearts in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

He limped off and immediately had stitches inserted in the gaping wound.

The 23-year-old only recently signed a season-long deal with the Pars after battling back from the after-effects of a horror car crash in January when playing for previous club Oostende in Belgium.

Mebude was in a coma for five days and needed emergency surgery due to a ‘contusion’ near his heart before having to find a new club this summer when Oostende went out of business.

Dunfermline manager James McPake with assistant Dave Mackay.
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay (right), with manager James McPake. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Mackay is hopeful the Scotland U/21 cap will not be sidelined for too long.

“It’s a shame for him,” said the Fifers’ assistant-manager. “Obviously he’s waited that long to get a start and finally gets it and then takes a really bad cut in his shin.

“So hopefully he’s not out too long. He got some stitches in there and hopefully it heals quickly.

“But it’s an awkward position for him and it’s just a shame.

“But he’s had worse setbacks than that in his career and his life.

‘Bounce back’

“So he’ll bounce back and he’ll be back soon.”

Mebude’s replacement Matty Todd, in his fourth game back after shoulder surgery, was instrumental in Dunfermline’s win over Fife neighbours Kelty.

The substitute crossed for Chris Kane to head in the equaliser eight minutes after Craig Johnston’s shock 15th-minute opener for the League One leaders.

Nine minutes later, Todd was on the end of a Joe Chalmers knock-down to finish off a magnificent flowing move that effectively booked the Pars’ place in the quarter-finals.

“I thought we responded really well,” added Mackay. “Obviously, losing Dapo early as well and the stoppage, and then conceding the goal, it wasn’t a great start for us.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder Matty Todd
Dunfermline midfielder Matty Todd made a telling impact after replacing Dapo Mebude Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“So the way we responded after that I thought we did really well.

“We controlled the vast majority of the game and limited them to very little, to be honest. I was pleased with how we played from that point onwards after the goal.

“Matty comes on and I thought he was excellent when he came, on and again he’s still getting up to match speed.

“He looked a wee bit tired towards the end of the game, which is understandable. It was almost a full 90 that he got due to Dapo’s injury.

“We need attacking players to be creative, scoring goals, creating chances – and he’s done his job in that sense today.”

Conversation