Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Former first minister Alex Salmond has died aged 69.

The Alba leader, a nationalist stalwart who took Scotland to the brink of independence, became ill with a suspected heart attack after making a speech in North Macedonia on Saturday morning.

First elected to Westminster 1987, he was twice the leader of the SNP and took his party from the political fringe to electoral dominance.

Among tributes tonight, Prime Minister Keir Starmer described his “lasting legacy”.

And First Minister John Swinney reacted with shock at the “untimely death”.

After winning a Holyrood majority in 2011, Mr Salmond secured an agreement on a referendum for Scottish independence to take place in September 2014.

After Scotland voted No, he went to resign as first minister in November 2014 – a decision he later said he regretted.

Mr Salmond eventually resigned from the SNP in 2018 in the wake of of sexual harassment allegations. The scandal prompted a bitter feud between him and his successor, Nicola Sturgeon.

Following a trial he was cleared of all criminal charges.

Tonight, Ms Sturgeon said she was shocked to hear about her former mentor’s death, and said her thoughts were with his wife Moira, family and friends.

“Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try,” she said.

“However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

“Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland’s fourth First Minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.”

Prime Minister among tributes

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Mr Salmond left behind a “lasting legacy”.

He said: “As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history, and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.”

First Minister John Swinney, who was a key ally of Mr Salmond in the SNP, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former first minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence.

“He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”

Labour Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “It is impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics.

“He served the country he loved as First Minister and will be dearly missed by many.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Rest in peace.”

Holyrood’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, said flags have been lowered outside parliament as a mark of respect.