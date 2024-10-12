Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69

The veteran SNP politician, who nearly took Scotland to independence, died after giving a speech in North Macedonia on Saturday.

By Alasdair Clark
Former first minister Alex Salmond.
Former first minister Alex Salmond has died aged 69.

The Alba leader, a nationalist stalwart who took Scotland to the brink of independence, became ill with a suspected heart attack after making a speech in North Macedonia on Saturday morning.

First elected to Westminster 1987, he was twice the leader of the SNP and took his party from the political fringe to electoral dominance.

Among tributes tonight, Prime Minister Keir Starmer described his “lasting legacy”.

And First Minister John Swinney reacted with shock at the “untimely death”.

After winning a Holyrood majority in 2011, Mr Salmond secured an agreement on a referendum for Scottish independence to take place in September 2014.

After Scotland voted No, he went to resign as first minister in November 2014 – a decision he later said he regretted.

Alex Salmond walks with local MSP Shona Robison in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.

Mr Salmond eventually resigned from the SNP in 2018 in the wake of of sexual harassment allegations. The scandal prompted a bitter feud between him and his successor, Nicola Sturgeon.

Following a trial he was cleared of all criminal charges.

Tonight, Ms Sturgeon said she was shocked to hear about her former mentor’s death, and said her thoughts were with his wife Moira, family and friends.

“Obviously, I cannot pretend that the events of the past few years which led to the breakdown of our relationship did not happen, and it would not be right for me to try,” she said.

SNP heavyweights John Swinney, Nicola Sturgeon, Alex Salmond and Mike Russell in 2000. Image: PA

“However, it remains the fact that for many years Alex was an incredibly significant figure in my life. He was my mentor, and for more than a decade we formed one of the most successful partnerships in UK politics.

“Alex modernised the SNP and led us into government for the first time, becoming Scotland’s fourth First Minister and paving the way for the 2014 referendum which took Scotland to the brink of independence.”

Prime Minister among tributes

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Mr Salmond left behind a “lasting legacy”.

He said: “As First Minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, history, and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.”

First Minister John Swinney, who was a key ally of Mr Salmond in the SNP, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former first minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her independence.

“He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”

Labour Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “It is impossible to overstate the impact Alex Salmond had on Scotland and on our politics.

“He served the country he loved as First Minister and will be dearly missed by many.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

“Rest in peace.”

Holyrood’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, said flags have been lowered outside parliament as a mark of respect.

