Meet Scott Allison: Dundee United youth chief endured hurricane after swapping Firhill for Florida – but huge family health scare sparked UK return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Meet Scott Allison: Dundee United youth chief endured hurricane after swapping Firhill for Florida – but huge family health scare sparked UK return

Allison is the man charged with developing the Tangerines youth system.

Down to work: Scott Allison casts a watchful eye at Foundation Park.
Down to work: Allison casts a watchful eye at Foundation Park. Image: Dundee United FC.
By Alan Temple

The timing is perfect for Scott Allison.

Having become a father for the first time six months ago, the experienced coach was desperate to secure a return to Scottish football. “I wanted my wee man to grow up next to his grandparents,” he smiles.

As we will find, it is not the only career decision that has been influenced by family circumstances.

Nevertheless, the opportunity had to be the right one. Working as head of youth development phase with Nottingham Forest was a rewarding position. Not to be wantonly cast aside.

The attractive vacancy Allison had been waiting for arrived when Paul Cowie stepped down from his position at the helm of Dundee United’s youth development system to become first team coach at Ross County during the summer.

Scott Allison, pictured at Foundation Park, the home of Dundee United
Scott Allison, pictured at Foundation Park, the home of Dundee United’s academy. Image: Dundee United FC

He adds: “It was the perfect mix of a family and football decision to come up the road.

“The academy infrastructure is good; we have good staff here and now it’s a case of looking at things and creating a strategy – as an academy – to take forward. Foundation Park is well-named in my option, because the foundations are all there.

“But we need to build on those foundations, take all the good work that has been done and kick things on.”

Allison: I knew I wouldn’t go much further

In Allison, United have hired a vastly experienced coach, with more than 20 years of experience spanning Firhill to Florida; expertise garnered on the training ground AND the classroom following a playing career curtailed by injuries.

“I was playing League Two football at East Stirlingshire around 2002 and had a lot of injuries,” Allison told Courier Sport. “I knew I wasn’t going to go much further as a player, but I was still passionate about the game.”

Dundee United academy director target Scott Allison
Scott Allison, pictured, on the training pitch with Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Realistic about his prospects – and accepting that not every player can be destined for greatness – Allison started to plan for life after retirement, embarking on a management course at Glasgow Caledonian University.

“There will be injuries, there will be set-backs, there might be disappointment – the pathway can’t always be international glory. You need to be prepared for life after football.”

Firhill to Florida

Beginning his coaching career in his 20s, Allison would cut his teeth with the kids at Rangers before working with the Scottish FA, Livingston and St Mirren. However, he came to prominence as academy director at Partick Thistle.

Newly promoted to the top-flight and with the backing of EuroMillions winner Colin Weir, he was charged with oiling a conveyor belt of talent worthy of the Premiership.

The likes of Kevin Nisbet, James Penrice and Aidan Fitzpatrick are among those to emerge from the Jags system.

Scott Allison: Aiming high during his time at Partick Thistle
Scott Allison: Aiming high during his time at Thistle. Image: SNS

“It’s an immense source of pride that what we built is still there and a has created a long-term legacy, still bringing through players,” he adds.

Allison was in with the bricks in Maryhill, even serving as joint-caretaker boss following the dismissal of Alan Archibald in 2018. So, his decision to quit the club in 2021 to take up a position in Florida was a surprise.

As was the case for so many, Covid had prompted a period of personal and professional introspection.

“During the Covid pandemic, I feel like everybody had time to think and evaluate – and I thought it was time to try something different and expand my horizons; to see other ways of working,”

Hurricane déjà vu

His something different was to become director of coaching at the Florida Elite Soccer Academy – boasting over 11,000 registered players across North Florida – and craft a relationship with burgeoning USL team Sporting Club Jacksonville.

United Premier Division winner Richard Gough, based in California, was among those to offer him words of advice on his American adventure.

Scott Allison working in Florida
Allison during his time in the sunshine state. Image: Scott Allison.

“It was an exciting, challenging project to bring together,” continued Allison. “It was different, it was hot and the lifestyle off the pitch was good – apart from the hurricanes.”

A timely observation given the recent devastation of Hurricane Milton, the second-most intense tropical cyclone ever recorded over the Gulf of Mexico.

“I know a few people over in Tampa and they’ve been affected by the hurricane, and one of my mates is in Disneyland in Orlando at the moment,” he continued. “I got a video at 3am from him – and it was wild.

We experienced Hurricane Ian when I was there, which went past Fort Myers. It was quite something to see that place in the aftermath. Eye-opening.

“I was based in Jacksonville on the east coast, so we would only get the tail of a hurricane whipping you. But it’s still scary, and too close for comfort for someone from Scotland!”

Health scare prompted UK return

Then again, “scary” is relative.

And the alarm of a glancing blow from a tropical storm was minor compared to the shuddering news that his sister, Julie, was battling a brain tumour.

That brought Allison back to the UK in a heartbeat, subsequently securing a job at Forest while he supported his sibling.

Dundee United academy director Scott Allison
Allison succeeds Paul Cowie at United. Image: Dundee United FC

“Thankfully she made a full recovery and is fine now, but family is the most important thing,” Allison reflected. “It comes first in everything I do.

“On a personal level, it was great to live abroad and experience that. But one thing I did learn while I was away – and that was reinforced during that time – is the importance of family, and the challenge of being away from them.

“So, knowing that I wanted to come back to the UK, that opportunity at a Premier League club – being close to home and the people who needed me – was a simple decision.

“I was able to spend time with her and support her as much as I could while in England.”

Forest fires ambition

From working with schoolboys to coaching an England international in Jonjo Shelvey, Allison’s time at Forest afforded him the chance to see the full development pathway at an English Premier League club in action.

And his determination to implement some of those lessons shines through.

Jonjo Shelvey, pictured while at Newcastle, was coached by Allison prior to his loan move to Caykur Rizespor
Shelvey, pictured while at Newcastle, was coached by Allison prior to his loan move to Caykur Rizespor. Image: SNS

“I was exposed to first-team players who were being prepared to head out on loan, like Jonjo Shelvey and Harry Arter – coaching top, top level footballers – right down to the U/13s,” Allison continued.

“I feel lucky that I saw the full pathway, right up to Premier League players.

“And you are always learning, especially from the attitudes of those top players – the way they conduct themselves in training; the volume of work they do; the amount of gym work they do away from the pitch.”

He adds: “I’m really excited to take some of those learnings in England and ask, how can we add value to what we are doing in Scotland to develop better players for Dundee United – and, ultimately, the Scottish national team?”

In tomorrow’s Courier Sport: Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Scott Allison, as the United youth chief outlines his plans to get Tannadice kids ready for first-team action – technically, mentally AND physically.

And what constitutes success for an academy when more and more Scottish youngsters are being sold as teenagers? Senior appearances or early transfer fees?

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin speaks to the media
Jim Goodwin lays out timeline for Dundee United stars' contract talks as Tannadice gaffer…
Dundee United loan star Luca Stephenson
Inside Liverpool's loan love affair with Scotland as Dundee United ace reveals deal MONTHS…
Ross Graham has been in superb form for the Tangerine
Ross Graham fitness blow for Dundee United as injury timeline revealed
Ross Docherty salutes the Dundee United fans
Ross Docherty names his 'pick' of Dundee United's summer signings
Dundee United players gather around a hoarding and the trophy to celebrate their promotion at Tannadice
Where are Dundee United's 11 departed Championship winners now?
In-form: Dundee United's flying wingback Will Ferry
Will Ferry's Ireland dream assessed as Dundee United boss makes Richard Odada prediction
Scott Allan in action for Dundee United as a youngster and Dundee, later in his career. Images: SNS
6 Dundee and United heroes feature as Scott Allan quizzed on most talented team-mates
Sadat Anaku, centre, celebrates United's Championship win
Former Dundee United striker finally lands new club after Tannadice injury hell and EFL…
Brandon Forbes during his time at Dundee United
Watch Dundee United's £300,000 academy graduate bag stunning first goal – and current Tannadice…
Declan Gallagher will never stop chasing his next Scotland cap
EXCLUSIVE: Declan Gallagher will NEVER give up on Scotland recall – but reckons Dundee…

Conversation