Sammy Braybrooke reveals England international he wants to emulate at Dundee

James Maddison’s experience working with Tony Docherty tipped the balance for Sammy Braybrooke as he mulled over summer signing offers.

The England U/20 international was heading out on loan from parent club Leicester after returning from a long-term knee injury.

He had options to choose from but it was Dundee who won the battle for his signature.

And Braybrooke revealed the impact a loan at Aberdeen had on James Maddison’s career is something that caught his imagination as he contemplated his summer move.

Maddison’s career has since brought seven England caps and an FA Cup in 2021.

Braybrooke trained with the playmaker as he pushed for his first-team debut in 2022.

“I spoke to the gaffer about that. He said he worked with Madders at Aberdeen and said he really enjoyed it,” the 20-year-old midfielder revealed.

“I think that is one thing I started to realise was that people have come up here, done well.

“They have then gone back and their career has just gone skywards.

“So hopefully I can be next.”

Youri Tielemens

Braybrooke has made sure to pick up as much as he can from more experienced players.

And he’s had opportunity at Leicester to learn from some big talents, admitting it opened his eyes as a young player.

“I have played with some unbelievable ones who have come and gone like James Maddison and Youri Tielemans as well as ones that are still there like Wilfred Ndidi,” he added.

“There is no-one better to learn from than internationals.

“They show you the standards day in, day out, they show you what it takes to become one of the best in the league.

“I think when you first train with them it is an eye opener. You might think you are not that far off it but it is still enough to make me go, ‘Wow! That’s the level’.

“They are always supportive and help you through it.”

First manager

Braybrooke has enjoyed a positive start to life at Dundee, though the form table could make better reading.

He’s keen to improve on his early days and already has an eye on a trip to Celtic Park at the end of this month.

That will see him come up against the manager who gave him his senior debut for Leicester in 2022.

“Brendan Rodgers was massive for me,” Braybrooke added.

“He was the first manager I had going into the first team.

“He was really good with youngsters, he showed a lot of belief in me and gave me my debut.

“I trained with him loads and he is a proper good coach. He knows how to coach youngsters and knows what they need to improve.

“He definitely helped me get better, watching clips and pulling me in to say you did this and that – he was a big influence.

“Celtic, Rangers, there are no bigger games in the league and they are the ones you look forward to.

“You want to show yourself on the biggest stage.”