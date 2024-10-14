Sammy Braybrooke reveals England international he wants to emulate at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sammy Braybrooke reveals England international he wants to emulate at Dundee

The Leicester City kid has shown up well in his early days with the Dark Blues.

Dundee's Sammy Braybrooke
Dundee loanee Sammy Braybrooke. Image: SNS
By George Cran

James Maddison’s experience working with Tony Docherty tipped the balance for Sammy Braybrooke as he mulled over summer signing offers.

The England U/20 international was heading out on loan from parent club Leicester after returning from a long-term knee injury.

He had options to choose from but it was Dundee who won the battle for his signature.

And Braybrooke revealed the impact a loan at Aberdeen had on James Maddison’s career is something that caught his imagination as he contemplated his summer move.

Maddison’s career has since brought seven England caps and an FA Cup in 2021.

Braybrooke trained with the playmaker as he pushed for his first-team debut in 2022.

James Maddison
James Maddison curls in a free-kick for Aberdeen.

“I spoke to the gaffer about that. He said he worked with Madders at Aberdeen and said he really enjoyed it,” the 20-year-old midfielder revealed.

“I think that is one thing I started to realise was that people have come up here, done well.

“They have then gone back and their career has just gone skywards.

“So hopefully I can be next.”

Youri Tielemens

Braybrooke has made sure to pick up as much as he can from more experienced players.

And he’s had opportunity at Leicester to learn from some big talents, admitting it opened his eyes as a young player.

“I have played with some unbelievable ones who have come and gone like James Maddison and Youri Tielemans as well as ones that are still there like Wilfred Ndidi,” he added.

Sammy Braybrooke on debut for Leicester in 2022. Image: PA
Sammy Braybrooke on debut for Leicester in 2022. Image: PA

“There is no-one better to learn from than internationals.

“They show you the standards day in, day out, they show you what it takes to become one of the best in the league.

“I think when you first train with them it is an eye opener. You might think you are not that far off it but it is still enough to make me go, ‘Wow! That’s the level’.

“They are always supportive and help you through it.”

First manager

Braybrooke has enjoyed a positive start to life at Dundee, though the form table could make better reading.

He’s keen to improve on his early days and already has an eye on a trip to Celtic Park at the end of this month.

That will see him come up against the manager who gave him his senior debut for Leicester in 2022.

“Brendan Rodgers was massive for me,” Braybrooke added.

Braybrooke gets a foot in against Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Braybrooke gets a foot in against Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“He was the first manager I had going into the first team.

“He was really good with youngsters, he showed a lot of belief in me and gave me my debut.

“I trained with him loads and he is a proper good coach. He knows how to coach youngsters and knows what they need to improve.

“He definitely helped me get better, watching clips and pulling me in to say you did this and that – he was a big influence.

“Celtic, Rangers, there are no bigger games in the league and they are the ones you look forward to.

“You want to show yourself on the biggest stage.”

