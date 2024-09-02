Behind the scenes at Traffic Scotland’s National Control Centre: ‘We’re dealing with people’s lives’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

Behind the scenes at Traffic Scotland’s National Control Centre: ‘We’re dealing with people’s lives’

The Traffic Scotland National Control Centre ensures the safety and efficiency of Scotland’s critical trunk road network including the Forth road bridges, M90, A90, A9 and the Fife section of the A92.

Rory MacLeod engagement manager with Traffic Scotland in the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rory MacLeod engagement manager with Traffic Scotland in the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

Standing proudly at the heart of Scotland’s bustling trunk road network, the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre (TSNCC) plays a pivotal role in keeping the country’s roads safe, efficient and free-flowing.

Overlooking the iconic Forth bridges at South Queensferry, this state-of-the-art facility is a vital part of Scotland’s transport infrastructure.

Rory MacLeod, is engagement manager at Traffic Scotland – a service provided by the Scottish Government’s national transport agency Transport Scotland.

A former DC Thomson journalist, he has spent years navigating the complexities of Scotland’s road infrastructure.

Tour of The Traffic Scotland National Control Centre (TSNCC) at South Queensferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Giving The Courier a whistle-stop tour of the facility – the only instruction being that no confidential data about live traffic be reported – he shares insights into the crucial role the TSNCC plays in managing the traffic across the iconic Forth bridges and the wider network that supports Scotland’s economic and social lifeblood.

Behind the Scenes: Rory MacLeod and the TSNCC

Rory’s connection to Scotland’s roads began in childhood, with a vivid memory of the Forth Road Bridge’s opening in 1964.

“I was just a wee boy when my grandfather took me to see the bridge,” he said.

“I remember being awestruck, like a kid at the window of a car, marvelling at this immense structure.”

Decades later, Rory, 63, helps oversee operations at the TSNCC, a facility crucial to the smooth running of the entire Scottish trunk road network.

Tour of The Traffic Scotland National Control Centre (TSNCC) at South Queensferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The TSNCC’s primary function is to monitor and manage the 3,507 kilometres of trunk roads and motorways that form the backbone of Scotland’s transport system.

This network represents just 6% of Scotland’s total roads but carries a staggering 35% of all traffic and 60% of heavy goods vehicles, underscoring its significance to the national economy.

The trunk roads in Courier Country include the M90, A90, A9 and the Fife section of the A92.

The strategic importance of the Forth bridges

Among the most critical elements of this network are the Forth bridges, which connect the Scottish capital to Fife and the north.

The Queensferry Crossing, a marvel of modern engineering, and the historic Forth Road Bridge are both closely monitored from the TSNCC.

Successful trials mean a new system for diverting traffic on to the old Forth Road Bridge during a closure of the Queensferry Crossing can now be put in place in just 19 minutes.

Queensferry Crossing.

“The Queensferry Crossing is essentially a motorway,” Rory explained.

“It’s equipped with all the infrastructure typical of a motorway, including high wind thresholds thanks to its design.”

In fact, it would take winds exceeding 100mph to close the bridge – a testament to its resilience.

Wind deflectors which run the length of the Queensferry Crossing over the Forth. Image: PA

The Forth Road Bridge, now serving as a public transport corridor, still plays a vital role.

It is maintained by BEAR Scotland, and Rory notes the adaptive reuse of the older bridge.

“It’s become a public transport hub, but it’s also a popular spot for cyclists and pedestrians,” he said. “There’s still plenty of life in the old girl yet!”

24/7 operations: Monitoring Scotland’s trunk roads

The TSNCC operates 24/7, 365 days a year, with a state-of-the-art operations room that monitors the entire network using an array of approximately 500 CCTV cameras, emergency roadside telephones and other technological tools.

“Our job is to keep the network moving,” Rory emphasises.

“From roadworks and special events to unforeseen incidents like animals on the road, we’re constantly vigilant.”

In addition to real-time monitoring, the centre is proactive in its approach to communication.

The M90 southbound road towards the Queensferry Crossing.
The M90 southbound road towards the Queensferry Crossing, congested with traffic in September 2022..

Variable Message Signs (VMS) and social media channels are used to inform drivers about road conditions, ensuring they can make informed decisions.

The TSNCC also works closely with the police, media and meteorological officers, particularly during severe weather, to coordinate responses and minimise disruptions.

Scottish trunk road map. Image: Traffic Scotland

The importance of the TSNCC extends beyond just managing traffic.

With over 25,000 incidents handled in the last year alone – 700 of which were critical – the centre plays a vital role in public safety and emergency response.

“We’re not just dealing with cars and lorries,” Rory points out. “We’re dealing with people’s lives.”

More from Business & Environment

CR0049669, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Local Hero: Photos of Dundee Community Cars volunteer Alan Mitchell, 62, who is a driver for the community cars service which gives folk lifts to medical appointments etc when they can't use public transport/don't have anyone to help them. Pics of Alan by his car/in the drivers seat. He's going to bring his badge and the sticker he uses to ward off traffic wardens who are trying to move him. Cheery portraits. Picture Shows; Alan Mitchell, Blackness Road, Dundee. 24th August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum's struggles inspired Dundee man Alan to start helping city residents get from A…
Aston Villa captain John McGinn with Euan Spark and Lewis Hill from Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters.
Aston Villa stars get barista training and coffee machine from ex-Dundee United duo’s Tayside…
A Tiger Moth aircraft flies over the three Forth bridges. Image: BBC
Forth Road Bridge at 60: Why have all three Forth bridges become a must…
4
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn. Image: Christie & Co.
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn sold to new owners
Silberline Limited's factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Decision on future of Fife factory with 100 staff to be taken within weeks
Forbes of Kingennie staff at the ceremony.
Carnoustie pub and resort near Dundee win big at 'hospitality Oscars'
3
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Overgate confirms three new stores - but Frasers opening delayed
6
Change at the top of Dundee tech firm Waracle - new CEO David Tuck with former chief executive Chris Martin. Image: Waracle
Dundee tech boss steps down after growing firm from 10 to 200 staff
Students and staff are ditching cars for the bus thanks to a discount scheme.
Stagecoach look to hire 38 drivers in Fife to plug service gaps created by…
Jamie and Kelly Scott at Sandbanks Brasserie.
EXCLUSIVE: War of words as Broughty Ferry firm owned by MasterChef Jamie Scott liquidated…
11

Conversation