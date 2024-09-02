Arbroath dog Damon spared by sheriff after attacks on two police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath dog Damon spared by sheriff after attacks on two police officers

Owner Kevin Ross was banned from keeping dogs for five tears after he was found guilty of breaching dangerous dog legislation.

By Jamie Buchan
Damon's owner Kevin Ross was banned from keeping dogs for five years.
Damon's owner Kevin Ross was banned from keeping dogs for five years.

A German Shepherd dog which attacked two police officers, leaving one scarred for life, has been saved from destruction.

The Alsatian called Damon injured a constable involved in a missing persons search in Peterhead town centre five years ago.

A jury at Forfar Sheriff Court heard how the same pet mauled PC Daniel Wojtaczka during an incident outside its home in John Street, Arbroath, on July 12 2022.

Jurors took just over 20 minutes to unanimously convict Damon’s owner Kevin Ross of breaching dangerous dog legislation while subject to a Dog Control Notice.

The notice had been handed to 45-year-old Ross by Aberdeenshire Council in 2019.

Kevin Ross went on trial at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

The jury determined that his dog was not under supervision or control when it bit PC Wojtaczka on the left forearm, leaving him injured and permanently disfigured.

Ross returned to the dock for sentencing this week and was disqualified from keeping dogs for five years.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown further issued a contingent destruction order for the dog.

It stipulates that nine-year-old Damon must remain with its new owner and be kept on a lead.

Barked at Peterhead police

Constable Matthew McKay had been part of a team looking for a missing person in Peterhead’s Love Lane when he was attacked by Damon in September 2017.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard at the time how the PC was part of a group of officers who came face-to-face with an aggressive “Alsatian-type dog”.

Damon the German Shepherd has been spared destruction. Image: Facebook

Damon was wearing a body harness, but no lead.

The dog began barking at officers before sinking its teeth into PC McKay.

Ross then appeared from a block of flats and attached a lead to his pet.

Puncture wounds

During a trial in April, jurors were shown CCTV of the same dog attacking PC Wojtaczka as he was investigating a reported disturbance in Arbroath.

Damon bit the officer on the arm, leaving two puncture wounds.

After being treated at the Arbroath Minor Injuries Unit that evening, he attended Ninewells’ emergency department two days later suffering increased pain and swelling.

His arm was operated on and medical staff explained his wounds would heal but leave scars.

Forfar Sheriff Court sign
Ross appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Ross’ solicitor Gary Foulis explained his client had been inside cooking supper while Damon, and his other dog Hades, had been let out for the toilet.

He explained Ross had had Damon since he was a puppy and his client had taken extra safety measures by putting a poster on his door alerting others to the dog’s presence.

“We had a five-year period where there were no incidents involving the dog,” Mr Foulis said. “That does not point to irresponsible ownership.”

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair told the jury: “He is not a responsible dog owner, he didn’t comply with the dog notice, he did not keep his dog under supervision and he did not keep his dog under control.”

