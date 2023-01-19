Meet the University of Stirling: THE inside track on the student shock troops aiming to dump Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Meet the University of Stirling: THE inside track on the student shock troops aiming to dump Dundee United

By Alan Temple
January 19 2023, 11.58am Updated: January 19 2023, 3.29pm
Stirling Uni will aim to stun United. Image: George Vekic
Stirling Uni will aim to stun United. Image: George Vekic

University of Stirling will make history this weekend when they cross swords with top-flight opposition for the first time.

The Lowland League outfit can embrace their shot at glory at Tannadice — an attempt to manufacture the mother of all upsets — in front of around 1,000 travelling supporters.

Dundee United, meanwhile, step into the unknown.

Certainly for the Arabs in attendance for Saturday’s Scottish Cup, there is an air of mystery regarding what to expect from the student shock troops who stunned Albion Rovers in the previous round.

Stirling University captain James Berry. Image: George Vekic

So, Courier Sport has done its bit to remedy that by handing over to Stirling Uni captain, former Raith Rovers kid James Berry.

The hardest working manager in Scotland? Their biggest goal threat? The smartest player in a dressing room packed with students?

Berry has the inside track on all that, and more, in his own words below.

Chris Geddes: the hardest working manager in Scotland?

Chris is a massive influence on us as players and people. His enthusiasm for the game is incredible.

He takes the under-20s as well so, considering we (the senior team) are looking at about 65 games in EIGHT competitions — you can only imagine how many he is taking.

But his passion never wanes and his sessions are brilliant. Chris is able to motivate us, but also keep us calm, whether things do or don’t go well. We’ve had a lot of big results this season but the gaffer has always kept us focused and grounded.

Stirling Uni boss Chris Geddes. Pic: George Vekic

His attention to detail is brilliant too.

Chris has such a unique job because he is part of a University set-up, so he is also developing young people and knows his players are trying to juggle matches with their studies.

He’s amazing whenever you need to take a bit of time to focus on exams or assignments. He’ll always offer you a bit of time off if needed — but not many of our boys take him up on that!

Biggest goal threat(s) to Dundee United?

I don’t want to give too much away in terms of how we’ll play! But both of our strikers have been playing really well this year; Ben Maciver-Redwood and Cammy McKinley.

I’ve got to say them both.

If I pick one over the other then I’ll get absolutely slaughtered. They have both done superbly well this season.

It goes to show the quality of player we have here that Cammy was playing for the third team when I started here. It underlines the progress available here if you have the talent and application.

We’ve got young Calum (Rae), who has been injured for a bit this season, and he is coming back into the squad. He’s a great talent.

Who is capable of a moment of magic at Tannadice?

That’s definitely Jason Jarvis.

He was at Falkirk full-time before coming here and he is one of those players who just has magic in his boots.

You never know what you’ll get. Sometimes a game isn’t going your way and he’ll pop up with a set-piece or a moment of brilliance. Hopefully he pops up with something like that on Saturday.

Jason Jarvis is a Stirling Uni dangerman. Image: SNS

Jason is one of those players who could be playing league football and, honestly, if you speak to anyone who has watched us this season, they would agree that you could say that about pretty much our whole team!

I’ve no doubt a lot of this team will step up to the professional level when they finish at Uni.

Who is the leader on the pitch (excluding yourself)?

Marcus Lavery is my vice-skipper and is really vocal.

He’s quiet away from the pitch but leads by example on match-days. He might not rant and rave, but there’s real substance to what he says and how he carries himself.

Ordinarily, I’d be saying Matty Burrows, too. He’s going into his fifth year and is a huge leader.

However, he’s actually suspended for Saturday, which is a shame — he got booked in the Albion (Rovers) tie and, honestly, it was such a soft booking. He’s gutted.

University Challenge: Who is the smartest player in the dressing room?

James Russell is studying economics.

Russell delivers. Image: George Vekic

Whenever the gaffer is talking about how many games we are playing — a lot — and how many we’ve won, James is always hitting out with our win percentages and all these facts and figures.

He’s always getting slaughtered for that nonsense, so I’ll pick him.

