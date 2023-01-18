Mark Birighitti: My confidence was SHOT after Dundee United hammerings — but I’m a different player now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Birighitti: My confidence was SHOT after Dundee United hammerings — but I’m a different player now

By Alan Temple
January 18 2023, 7.00am Updated: January 18 2023, 12.46pm
Birighitti is in fine form for United. Image: SNS
Birighitti is in fine form for United. Image: SNS

Mark Birighitti admits his confidence was “shot” after conceding 11 goals in just two games — leaving the Australian keeper questioning his decision to fly halfway across the world to join Dundee United.

That low point came back in August when the 31-year-old was beaten seven times while between the sticks against AZ Alkmaar before, just three days later, shipping another four to Hearts.

Fast-forward five months and the former Central Coast Mariners stopper is loving life at Tannadice and hitting top form after an extended run in the team.

However, he confessed that doubts had begun to creep in at the beginning of his United career.

Birighitti during United’s 4-1 defeat at Hearts. Image: SNS

“I’m not going to lie, it does cross your mind,” said Birighitti. “At the start of the season when things were not going my way, I did think to myself, “What have I come to?”

The AZ game was difficult, but the week before it we’d beaten them and it was amazing. Then seven days on, you’re the most depressed person because of the way it panned out. But that’s football.

“It was really the Hearts game after that (when doubts set in) because I had a few shaky moments and my confidence was shot.”

Comfort zone

Birighitti added: “I was doing well in Australia and was in my comfort zone, but I always want to challenge myself and have confidence in my ability.

“Coming here was that new challenge but I got off to a shaky start.

I always believed in my ability, though, and had confidence I could do a job for the team. Leaving Australia and coming here, everything happened so quickly — I packed up my house, put it on the market and moved here.

“It was a whirlwind doing that and trying to sort things back home because of the time difference. So it was challenging.”

Birighitti admits the recent World Cup break was invaluable for him and he reckons he has emerged from it revitalised.

Birighitti feels like a new man. Image: SNS

“The break came at a really good time for me,” he continued. “I was able to clear my head, spend some time with my family and that allowed me to come back rejuvenated.

“I feel like I have come back a totally different person and a totally different goalkeeper.”

Livi test

United travel to face Livingston tonight in the Premiership still frustrated that they did not take all three points from Saturday’s game at Easter Road, with Hibs equalising at the death.

Harkes found the net when United last faced Livi in West Lothian. Image: SNS

However, Birighitti insists spirits remain high ahead of a tough test against Davie Martindale’s men.

We were disappointed with the draw at Hibs because I felt we were worth the three points,” added the former Swansea City keeper. “Livingston will be a different challenge, a tough game, but we go into it positively and are looking to take all three points.

The atmosphere about the place is great. Everyone has been freshened up, we’ve worked hard and things are looking up. You can see the belief and confidence. We look a completely different outfit.”

