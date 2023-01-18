Mark Birighitti: My confidence was SHOT after Dundee United hammerings — but I’m a different player now

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Birighitti admits his confidence was “shot” after conceding 11 goals in just two games — leaving the Australian keeper questioning his decision to fly halfway across the world to join Dundee United.

That low point came back in August when the 31-year-old was beaten seven times while between the sticks against AZ Alkmaar before, just three days later, shipping another four to Hearts.

Fast-forward five months and the former Central Coast Mariners stopper is loving life at Tannadice and hitting top form after an extended run in the team.

However, he confessed that doubts had begun to creep in at the beginning of his United career.

“I’m not going to lie, it does cross your mind,” said Birighitti. “At the start of the season when things were not going my way, I did think to myself, “What have I come to?”

“The AZ game was difficult, but the week before it we’d beaten them and it was amazing. Then seven days on, you’re the most depressed person because of the way it panned out. But that’s football.

“It was really the Hearts game after that (when doubts set in) because I had a few shaky moments and my confidence was shot.”

Comfort zone

Birighitti added: “I was doing well in Australia and was in my comfort zone, but I always want to challenge myself and have confidence in my ability.

“Coming here was that new challenge but I got off to a shaky start.

“I always believed in my ability, though, and had confidence I could do a job for the team. Leaving Australia and coming here, everything happened so quickly — I packed up my house, put it on the market and moved here.

“It was a whirlwind doing that and trying to sort things back home because of the time difference. So it was challenging.”

Birighitti admits the recent World Cup break was invaluable for him and he reckons he has emerged from it revitalised.

“The break came at a really good time for me,” he continued. “I was able to clear my head, spend some time with my family and that allowed me to come back rejuvenated.

“I feel like I have come back a totally different person and a totally different goalkeeper.”

Livi test

United travel to face Livingston tonight in the Premiership still frustrated that they did not take all three points from Saturday’s game at Easter Road, with Hibs equalising at the death.

However, Birighitti insists spirits remain high ahead of a tough test against Davie Martindale’s men.

“We were disappointed with the draw at Hibs because I felt we were worth the three points,” added the former Swansea City keeper. “Livingston will be a different challenge, a tough game, but we go into it positively and are looking to take all three points.

“The atmosphere about the place is great. Everyone has been freshened up, we’ve worked hard and things are looking up. You can see the belief and confidence. We look a completely different outfit.”