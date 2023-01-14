Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments ‘sore one’ for Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox is hopeful Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt could be available for Dundee United’s Premiership clash against Livingston on Wednesday.

Levitt was a notable absentee for United’s breathless 2-2 draw against Hibs on Saturday afternoon after suffering a slight hamstring strain.

Watt was another notable omission and, given he has been linked with a move away from Tannadice this month, that set tongues wagging.

However, Fox revealed that Watt has been struggling with a groin complaint.

Moreover, he took personal responsibility for exacerbating the knock.

Fox said: “We were always going to miss Dylan. He’s a top midfield player.

“But he is okay. He just had a slight issue with his hamstring. He should hopefully be back for Wednesday.

“Tony (Watt) was injured. He had an issue with his groin before the Rangers game and we took a bit of a risk to put him on the bench, then on to the pitch. It flared up a bit last week.

“I took the risk by putting him on (against Rangers) and that’s on me. I imagine he’ll be back on the training pitch this week.”

Fox also confirmed that Logan Chalmers is likely to depart the club on a permanent deal after being recalled from a loan spell with Ayr.

Sore one

A visibly gutted Fox delivered the update in the immediate aftermath of Hibs rescuing a scarcely-merited point at Easter Road.

Kevin Nisbet struck with the last kick of the game, just as it appeared that goals from Glenn Middleton and Ian Harkes would prove enough. It was the striker’s second of the match; a clinical showing from the ex-Dunfermline man.

“That’s a sore one; the highs and lows of football,” rued Fox. “I am disappointed for the players, after their effort, attitude and quality. I am also disappointed for the supporters. They were magnificent and we wanted to send them home with three points.

“You are never totally comfortable at 2-1, but I thought we’d dealt with what Hibs had to throw at us.

“But when you have players like Kevin Nisbet there is always the worry that they can produce what he did.”

Fox added: “The only thing I was disappointed in was that we didn’t put the ball in the net more often in the first half!

“There is stuff for us to work on but some of our play and movement was really good.

“It feels like a loss right now, but I am sure there will be positives when we reflect.“