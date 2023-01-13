Liam Fox contracts hint as gauntlet is laid down to Dundee United stars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has hinted at upcoming talks with Dundee United players who are out of contract this summer.

Club captain Ryan Edwards — who recently expressed his contentment at life at Tannadice — is among several first-team stars now able to speak to potential suitors as their deals tick down.

Liam Smith, Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett also fall into that category, while youngsters such as Kai Fotheringham and Darren Watson are seeking to secure their futures.

“We decided as a club that, because of the predicament we were in when I got the job, that we were going to put all this (contract talks) on hold,” explained Fox.

“It is not an easy thing to talk about when you are sitting bottom of the table or in a dogfight.

“But I am quite sure we will have these conversations within the next period.”

He added: “I am quite open and relaxed. All the guys who are out of contract? That is football. It is not something we are stressed about.”

Challenge

And Fox is adamant a concerted rise away from the drop-zone will only benefit any players who are in limbo — whether that means an extension at United or landing a contract elsewhere.

United travel to face Hibs on Saturday as Fox’s charges aim to take another step away from the Premiership drop-zone.

“The ball is in the court of the players to earn a new contract, or moves to other places,” Fox continued. “It is a two-way thing; not just about the club.

“It makes it easier for me and the players if we are a couple of places higher in the league. When that happens, then things take care of themselves.”