Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks Tangerine hearts in Hibs thriller

By Alan Temple
January 14 2023, 5.18pm
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS

Dundee United endured last-minute heartbreak as Kevin Nisbet struck to rescue a 2-2 draw for Hibernian at Easter Road — but the Tangerines still ascended out of the drop-zone.

The clinical front-man struck with almost the final kick of the game, just as it seemed the visitors would emerge victorious courtesy of first-half strikes from Glenn Middleton and Ian Harkes.

It was Nisbet’s second goal of game, having initially levelled the scores at 1-1.

The point sees United leapfrog Kilmarnock into 10th spot as the Terrors continue their solid post-World Cup form.

Key moments

United claimed a richly-merited lead when Middleton produced an improvised, scooped finish into the top-corner following fine work by Steven Fletcher and the excellent Arnaud Djoum.

Middleton fires home. Image: SNS

Hibs rattled the cross-bar courtesy of a ferocious Kyle Magennis drive from distance, which Mark Birighitti appeared to get a touch to.

However, that was a rare high point of an abominable opening 25 minutes from the hosts.

Conversely Fletcher saw two decent efforts drift wide.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson realised his faults by putting Ryan Porteous from midfield to defence, shunting Will Fish across to right-back and putting Josh Campbell back in the engine room.

And within minutes of the alteration, Campbell found Nisbet to lash home a clinical low leveller.

United responded admirably and reclaimed the advantage ahead of half-time.

Harkes celebrates after giving United a 2-1 lead. Image: SNS

A Fletcher flick-on found Freeman, and the wing-back’s over-the-shoulder pass was perfect for the rampaging Harkes to surge onto. His finish carried some fortune, deflecting over the despairing David Marshall, but was just reward for a flowing move.

Harry McKirdy struck the bar for the hosts after the break but the play was brought back for an earlier offside.

But just as United seemed home and hosed in the teeming Edinburgh rain, Nisbet found a pocket of space in the box and unleashed a stunning finish beyond Birighitti.

Star man: Glenn Middleton

Middleton capped an all-action display with a superbly taken opener. This is a different player from the man who endured a miserable loan stint at Hibs.

Continuing his fine recent form, he was direct in attack and tireless in defence.

The former Rangers and St Johnstone man created four chances; double that of his nearest contender on the pitch, Elie Youan, and whipped in 10 crosses; three times that of anyone else.

Middleton silences the Hibs fans he used to perform for. Image: SNS

Even a rather cynical tactical foul when Hibs threatened to break at pace, promoting a yellow card, was a mature intervention to halt at attack.

Freeman and Harkes, both outstanding, could easily have taken this accolade.

Player ratings

Dundee United (3-4-3): Birighitti 7; Smith 7, Edwards 6, McMann 6; Freeman 8, Sibbald 7 (Pawlett 87), Djoum 7, Behich 6; Harkes 8, Fletcher 7 (McGrath 82), Middleton 8. Subs not used: Eriksson, Mulgrew, Graham, Niskanen, Meekison, Cudjoe, MacLeod.

Manager under the microscope

Without the influential Dylan Levitt, Liam Fox brought Djoum into the side and the former Hearts man performed well on his return to the capital.

Fox emerged victorious. Image: SNS

With Freeman often cutting in from the right to overload the midfield, allied with Middleton and Harkes working back diligently, Fox’s charges won the battle for the engine room.

The decision not to pitch Jamie McGrath straight back into the starting line-up was a bold call and, with Harkes rippling the net, the Tangerines boss was vindicated.

However, whether due to a lack of attacking options win the bench, or inaction, Fox proved unable to stop his charges from dropping deep in the final 20 minutes.

While Hibs were far from impressive, that territorial pressure eventually told.

