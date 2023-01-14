St Johnstone have ‘let the supporters down’, says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone “let their supporters down” against Livingston, Callum Davidson admitted.

And the Perth boss could understand the booing that echoed around McDiarmid Park.

A woeful first half saw Saints fall three goals behind to Davie Martindale’s side.

There was a fight-back in the second period but it proved to be too little too late, with Livi ending up 4-2 winners.

On the reaction of the fans to the performance of their team, Davidson said: “That’s football.

“I’ve been there a few times.

“The fans are entitled to show their frustrations. They’re a good crowd when you have a go.

“We’ve got to do better and give them something to cheer about.”

And, according to Davidson, his players made the visitors’ job “too easy”.

“The type of goals we’ve lost in the last three or four games isn’t good enough,” he said.

“Livingston were very clinical but we made it too easy for them to get a shot on goal.

“It was an uphill battle after going two down and then we concede a goal from a corner before half-time when we don’t react quickly enough.

“They were really poor goals – people not getting picked up.

“In the second half we had a go – there was nothing else we could do.

“We got back in the game but then got done with a one-two.

“It’s not good enough.

“For myself, obviously I pick the team, and I didn’t think they performed to a level.

“We didn’t do our basic jobs. That’s not like us. We’re normally better than that.”

Shocked

Davidson was shocked by the meek first half display.

“It’s a tough one to take,” he said. “I didn’t expect that.

“We let the supporters down today.

“When you start the game well they get behind us, which they did in the second half when we actually had a go.

“This is where we are just now.

“We need to roll our sleeves up.

“If you want to feel sorry for yourself don’t bother coming to training.

“I’m up for the challenge.

“We’ve gone from a good position to a tough position right until the end of the season.

“I’ve said in the dressing room: ‘if you don’t want to be here and don’t want to fight, don’t bother’.

“We’ll be ready to battle away.”

With a double-header against Rangers up next, Saints have got a big job on their hands to stop the five-match losing streak quickly becoming seven.

“When you’re on a bad run you hear the negative comments but you need to stay positive and show character,” said Davidson.

“We’ve got tough games coming up but I believe we’ll get there.

“The substitutes gave me something to think about today.

“They all gave me an impact.”