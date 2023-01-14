St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston compounding Perth fan misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston compounding Perth fan misery

By Eric Nicolson
January 14 2023, 5.04pm
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
The dark cloud isn’t moving away from McDiarmid Park.

Fan fury at the Rangers Scottish Cup ticket saga is still hanging in the air and St Johnstone’s fortunes on the pitch are compounding supporter misery.

A 4-2 home defeat to Livingston would be a hard one to take at the best of times but when it extends a losing run to five you can understand the volume of the boos from the East and Main Stands being turned up to a level not heard since last season’s crisis.

A second half fightback from 3-0 down at the break, when substitutes Jamie Murphy and Connor McLennan scored within the space of two minutes, was certainly worthy of credit.

But the performance in the first 45 was the worst of the season and that’s what will live longest in the memory.

With back to back games against Rangers to come, this five-game streak of defeats is likely to soon become seven.

Talking Points

Saints actually started the match brightly – well, if you can categorise the first four minutes as a ‘start’.

They looked in the mood to take the game to Livingston.

But all it took was one well-crafted move from the visitors to burst the bubble of optimism.

By 15 minutes Saints were 2-0 down – both goals the result of cross balls from the right and players standing off.

Stephen Kelly was clinical but he was afforded far too much time and space.

James Penrice scores to make it 3-0. Image: SNS.

James Penrice’s third, shortly before half-time, was another shocker from a Perth perspective.

In a crowded box, he reacted quickest to finish from close range.

Saints’ form has been heading in the wrong direction for a few weeks but this first half was by far the lowest point of the campaign.

Player ratings

Matthews 6, Wright 6, Mitchell 5 (MacPherson 7), Gordon 5, Considine 5, Montgomery 4, McGowan 5 (Phillips 7), Carey 4 (McLennan 6), Wotherspoon 5 (Murphy 7), Clark 6 (Bair 4), May 6.

Manager under the microscope

There’s no getting away from it, this was a bad day at the office for Callum Davidson.

It was a collective mess in the first half but the team selection is always the starting point.

Cammy MacPherson dropping out and Graham Carey and Liam Gordon staying in were particular choices that raised eyebrows.

Three half-time changes told their own story and there was a big general improvement, most notably in intensity.

But the booing and empty seats before the end of the game showed there are plenty of supporters who are starting to get the 2020/21 déjà vu feeling.

