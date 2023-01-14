St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston compounding Perth fan misery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The dark cloud isn’t moving away from McDiarmid Park.

Fan fury at the Rangers Scottish Cup ticket saga is still hanging in the air and St Johnstone’s fortunes on the pitch are compounding supporter misery.

A 4-2 home defeat to Livingston would be a hard one to take at the best of times but when it extends a losing run to five you can understand the volume of the boos from the East and Main Stands being turned up to a level not heard since last season’s crisis.

A second half fightback from 3-0 down at the break, when substitutes Jamie Murphy and Connor McLennan scored within the space of two minutes, was certainly worthy of credit.

But the performance in the first 45 was the worst of the season and that’s what will live longest in the memory.

With back to back games against Rangers to come, this five-game streak of defeats is likely to soon become seven.

Talking Points

Saints actually started the match brightly – well, if you can categorise the first four minutes as a ‘start’.

They looked in the mood to take the game to Livingston.

But all it took was one well-crafted move from the visitors to burst the bubble of optimism.

By 15 minutes Saints were 2-0 down – both goals the result of cross balls from the right and players standing off.

Stephen Kelly was clinical but he was afforded far too much time and space.

James Penrice’s third, shortly before half-time, was another shocker from a Perth perspective.

In a crowded box, he reacted quickest to finish from close range.

Saints’ form has been heading in the wrong direction for a few weeks but this first half was by far the lowest point of the campaign.

Player ratings

Matthews 6, Wright 6, Mitchell 5 (MacPherson 7), Gordon 5, Considine 5, Montgomery 4, McGowan 5 (Phillips 7), Carey 4 (McLennan 6), Wotherspoon 5 (Murphy 7), Clark 6 (Bair 4), May 6.

Manager under the microscope

There’s no getting away from it, this was a bad day at the office for Callum Davidson.

It was a collective mess in the first half but the team selection is always the starting point.

Cammy MacPherson dropping out and Graham Carey and Liam Gordon staying in were particular choices that raised eyebrows.

Three half-time changes told their own story and there was a big general improvement, most notably in intensity.

But the booing and empty seats before the end of the game showed there are plenty of supporters who are starting to get the 2020/21 déjà vu feeling.