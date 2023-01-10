St Johnstone fans hit out at club over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket ‘shambles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fans hit out at club over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket ‘shambles’

By Sean Hamilton
January 10 2023, 11.20am Updated: January 10 2023, 12.34pm
St Johnstone fans display a banner indicating their preference for £20 tickets. Image: SNS
St Johnstone fans display a banner indicating their preference for £20 tickets. Image: SNS

Angry St Johnstone fans have slammed the club as tickets for their controversial Scottish Cup clash with Rangers went on sale.

The Perth side host the Gers in the fourth round of the competition on January 21 and briefs, priced at £30 for adults and £20 for concessions, are now available.

Saints initially angered fans on December 30 by announcing said pricing details, plus news that three out of four stands at McDiarmid Park were to be allocated to Rangers fans.

After 10 days of subsequent silence on the topic, the club confirmed their unpopular pricing and segregation plans were set in stone on Monday afternoon, two hours before tickets went on sale to season ticket holders.

A statement released on the club’s website made no reference to supporter concerns – and sparked an incredulous response on social media.

Well-known actor and Saints fan Colin McCredie was amongst the first to respond to Monday’s announcement on Twitter, querying a perceived lack of engagement with said supporter concerns.

“Is that it??” he wrote.

And he was not alone in his frustration.

User @bobduff800 was forthright in laying out his position, saying: “Sorry Saints, I won’t be going.

“Fifty years following the club and I feel our loyal fans have been shafted again in favour of the Rangers fans.

“We have stuck with the club thru Covid and this leaves a very bad taste.”

Saints fan Robert Reid revealed alternative plans for matchday.

He said: “Boycotting this match. Got my tickets for Linlithgow Rose vs Raith. £18 a ticket. Just how the Scottish Cup should be.”

While Twitter user @saintee12 said simply: “THIS IS A SHAMBLES!!

In response to Colin McCredie’s concerns, Gregg Aitchison posted images of an email sent to supporters who complained personally by club head of operations Ian Flaherty.

The message – seen via a secondary source by Courier Sport – offers several lines of reasoning from the club’s perspective as to why their pricing and segregation decisions were necessary.

It reveals “a number of supporters” got in touch with the club directly to share their concerns and cites as justification for the decisions taken:

  • “Modest” home support numbers in prior games against the Old Firm
  • Previously “very modest” price increases for supporters
  • Availability of 600 free tickets for under-12s split between home and away fans
  • Costs associated with staging the game (including VAR fees)
  • VAT and
  • The cost-of-living crisis.

Aitchison suggested Saints may have encountered less pushback from supporters had they presented more information in advance of making their initial announcement.

But fans were also sceptical about some of the club’s reasoning.

User @stuartymorris, from Crieff, questioned the cost of living citation, saying: “Referencing the rising cost of living affecting their costs while charging £30 a ticket is gold.”

Meanwhile, @realgeedub1979 said: “The club need to ask why the home fans stay away from Rangers and Celtic games.

“Heck they need to work out why fans stay away from games at best of times and how to attract more folks back.

“Giving away teams 3 stands is not the right direction.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone is a club with loyalty right through it and I've…
John Mahon.
John Mahon reflects on 'tough few months' at St Johnstone after signing for Sligo…
Adam Montgomery. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone secure second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
John Mahon. Image: SNS.
John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow
Max Kucheriavyi and Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
'Quality' St Johnstone kid Max Kucheriavyi unlucky to not get more Premiership game time…
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone comeback striker Chris Kane takes another big step forward as shooting practice…
Charlie Gilmour was on-loan at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour needs ankle operation as Cove Rangers loan is cut…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…
Chalmers is heading for the exit door. Image: SNS
Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch
Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…

Editor's Picks