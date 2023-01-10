St Johnstone fans hit out at club over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket ‘shambles’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angry St Johnstone fans have slammed the club as tickets for their controversial Scottish Cup clash with Rangers went on sale.

The Perth side host the Gers in the fourth round of the competition on January 21 and briefs, priced at £30 for adults and £20 for concessions, are now available.

Saints initially angered fans on December 30 by announcing said pricing details, plus news that three out of four stands at McDiarmid Park were to be allocated to Rangers fans.

After 10 days of subsequent silence on the topic, the club confirmed their unpopular pricing and segregation plans were set in stone on Monday afternoon, two hours before tickets went on sale to season ticket holders.

A statement released on the club’s website made no reference to supporter concerns – and sparked an incredulous response on social media.

Well-known actor and Saints fan Colin McCredie was amongst the first to respond to Monday’s announcement on Twitter, querying a perceived lack of engagement with said supporter concerns.

“Is that it??” he wrote.

And he was not alone in his frustration.

User @bobduff800 was forthright in laying out his position, saying: “Sorry Saints, I won’t be going.

“Fifty years following the club and I feel our loyal fans have been shafted again in favour of the Rangers fans.

“We have stuck with the club thru Covid and this leaves a very bad taste.”

Saints fan Robert Reid revealed alternative plans for matchday.

He said: “Boycotting this match. Got my tickets for Linlithgow Rose vs Raith. £18 a ticket. Just how the Scottish Cup should be.”

While Twitter user @saintee12 said simply: “THIS IS A SHAMBLES!!”

In response to Colin McCredie’s concerns, Gregg Aitchison posted images of an email sent to supporters who complained personally by club head of operations Ian Flaherty.

The message – seen via a secondary source by Courier Sport – offers several lines of reasoning from the club’s perspective as to why their pricing and segregation decisions were necessary.

It reveals “a number of supporters” got in touch with the club directly to share their concerns and cites as justification for the decisions taken:

“Modest” home support numbers in prior games against the Old Firm

Previously “very modest” price increases for supporters

Availability of 600 free tickets for under-12s split between home and away fans

Costs associated with staging the game (including VAR fees)

VAT and

The cost-of-living crisis.

Aitchison suggested Saints may have encountered less pushback from supporters had they presented more information in advance of making their initial announcement.

But fans were also sceptical about some of the club’s reasoning.

User @stuartymorris, from Crieff, questioned the cost of living citation, saying: “Referencing the rising cost of living affecting their costs while charging £30 a ticket is gold.”

Meanwhile, @realgeedub1979 said: “The club need to ask why the home fans stay away from Rangers and Celtic games.

“Heck they need to work out why fans stay away from games at best of times and how to attract more folks back.

“Giving away teams 3 stands is not the right direction.”