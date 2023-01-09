St Johnstone reveal ticket sale details for controversial Rangers clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are set to put tickets on sale for their Scottish Cup clash with Rangers.

And there has been no climbdown over controversial pricing and segregation plans.

The Perth club sparked anger amongst fans on December 30 after announcing initial details for the January 21 tie.

News that tickets were to be priced at £30 for adults and £20 for concessions went down poorly, with fans further turned off by a decision to allocate three stands (North, East and South) to Rangers supporters.

Tickets for our upcoming Scottish Cup tie against Rangers will be on sale at 5pm today, including 300 FREE tickets for Under 12 home supporters. All ticket information below 👇#SJFC | @RangersFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 9, 2023

Now, after 10 days of uncertainty – and a protest at Saints’ clash with Dundee United by the Fair City Unity fan group – the club has confirmed tickets for home fans will go on sale at 5pm on Monday, January 9.

Adults will pay £30, with concessions priced at £20, as previously revealed, and disabled and wheelchair-using fans charged £15.

300 free tickets for under-12s are available for home fans.

Season ticket holders have first crack at purchasing their seats, until Monday, January 16.

Thereafter, tickets will be available only to fans with a purchase history at McDiarmid Park.