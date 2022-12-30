St Johnstone fans slam club over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket arrangements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have angered a number of the club’s fans after giving Rangers three stands at McDiarmid Park for next month’s Scottish Cup clash.

The Perth side host Gers on Saturday January 21 in the fourth round of the competition.

In a statement released on Friday night, Saints confirmed arrangements for the game and revealed adult ticket prices for the fixture were £30.

The news comes four months after St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity boycotted a trip to Ibrox over “unwarranted and extortionate ticket pricing”.

Adult briefs for the August fixture were £31, with FCU calling for fellow supporters to back the Twenty’s Plenty campaign to reduce the cost of following football teams away from home.

Actor and diehard Saints fan Colin McCredie was among those angry about today’s development, calling it “embarrassing”.

The club said: “The following is an update regarding our home match against Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

“The club can today announce ticketing details for our forthcoming Scottish Cup tie against Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, 21st January (kick off 5.30pm).

“After talks between both clubs and the police, we can advise that for this particular match, the St Johnstone support will be accommodated in the Main Stand only with the visiting support accessing the three other stands in the stadium.

“Tickets will be priced at £30 for adults and £20 for concessions.

“All our season ticket holders will be given a priority window to purchase Main Stand tickets for the game and details for this will be announced next week.

“All ticket sales for the visiting support areas of the ground will be handled only by Rangers FC.

“Ahead of this announcement, talks have been held with some of our supporter groups to explain why we have taken the steps we have for this particular match.

“We realise these arrangements will inconvenience some of our supporters and apologise for this but we look forward to a healthy backing from the Main Stand as we have enjoyed on similar such occasions in the past.”

‘Will not be going’

Writing on Twitter, McCredie hit out at the club’s decision.

He said: “£30, you are having a laugh?”

Responding to a fellow diehard who said they had mixed feelings over the arrangements, he added: “Price, discussions with some fans, moving supporters, three stands going to away team.

“A disgrace. Will not be going.”

The club’s social media feeds were flooded with messages from disgruntled fans.

One wrote on Facebook: “You lot are a shambles. You’d be as well giving them the tie, never mind the stands. Embarrassing.”

Another added: “Disgraceful. There’s no way this is what the playing squad, manager or fans want.”

@St Johnstone fans tweeted: “Absolutely shameful.

“Had hoped we’d left that sort of thing behind us, apparently not.

“Bending over backwards to the detriment of your own.”