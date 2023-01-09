Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kirkcaldy dad has beaten the odds and turned his life around a year after he almost died of coronavirus.

Adam Sharp ended up in a coma after catching Covid-19 in November 2021 and doctors did not know if he would survive.

The 33-year old made it home in time to spend Christmas with his family but both he and his wife, Kim, were left out of work after the ordeal.

Now the couple have turned their fortunes around to open 1950s-inspired takeaway baked potato shop.

Promising something new, they hope Nimmos will become a favourite among locals when it opens on January 27.

It comes just over a year after Adam was put into a coma at Victoria Hospital and doctors told Kim, 32, he only had a one in three chance of survival.

After weeks in hospital, Adam was dealt a further blow when he returned home and learned he had lost his job.

Kim told The Courier: “We were lucky and Adam survived and got a lot better, but unfortunately during his recovery his employer was quite unsupportive and he lost his job.

“I also lost my job as I’d taken so much time off and I was pregnant at the time. So we were both unemployed for the majority of 2022.”

Only now does Adam feel fully well, after a “frustrating” recovery.

He said: “I’m almost back to full health, but not quite there yet.

“It has been a long year.

“It’s slowly getting better and there is a lot of positive with the shop opening.”

Adam, who has a background in oil and gas, says after unexpectedly losing his job he is determined never to be put in a similar situation.

“I didn’t want anyone to have that control over us again,” he said.

He hopes being self-employed will also allow the parents to juggle their young family, including children Jay Jay, Riley and Kallie.

Kim, who previously worked in health and social care, has taken the lead establishing the business while Adam will serve customers in the newly renovated shop.

Adam said: “Kim has basically set the whole business up and I’ll be the person in the shop every day doing the cooking and serving the food.

“That gives Kim to opportunity to be at home with our baby, who is only six months old, rather than getting a childminder.”

As well as the standard baked potato fillings, the menu will offer more unusual toppings including haggis with peppercorn sauce and slow cooked beef stew.

The couple’s three children have also taken part, choosing their favourite fillings to be added to the menu.

Locally sourced produce at Nimmo’s Kirkcaldy

Family runs through the heart of the new business, which is named in memory of Adam’s dad – Adam Nimmo Sharp – and the premises is decorated with pictures, vinyl and quotes from Adam senior’s musical heroes.

The budding entrepreneurs have also used local tradesmen and produce where possible.

‘It was hard, but we’ve managed it’

Kim added: “We’ve had to learn everything, even how to budget and where to get industrial ovens.

“Adam has been studying too, doing his food safety qualifications.

“It was hard, but we’ve managed it.”