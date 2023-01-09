Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma

By Alasdair Clark
January 9 2023, 4.48pm Updated: January 9 2023, 4.55pm
Adam Kim Sharp Kirkcaldy baked potato shop
Adam and Kim Sharp are excited to launch their new venture. Image: Kim Sharp

A Kirkcaldy dad has beaten the odds and turned his life around a year after he almost died of coronavirus. 

Adam Sharp ended up in a coma after catching Covid-19 in November 2021 and doctors did not know if he would survive.

The 33-year old made it home in time to spend Christmas with his family but both he and his wife, Kim, were left out of work after the ordeal.

Now the couple have turned their fortunes around to open 1950s-inspired takeaway baked potato shop. 

Promising something new, they hope Nimmos will become a favourite among locals when it opens on January 27.

Fife dad Adam Sharp in Covid ICU
Medics battled to save Adam’s life over two weeks. Image: Kim Sharp.

It comes just over a year after Adam was put into a coma at Victoria Hospital and doctors told Kim, 32, he only had a one in three chance of survival.

After weeks in hospital, Adam was dealt a further blow when he returned home and learned he had lost his job.

Kim told The Courier: “We were lucky and Adam survived and got a lot better, but unfortunately during his recovery his employer was quite unsupportive and he lost his job.

“I also lost my job as I’d taken so much time off and I was pregnant at the time. So we were both unemployed for the majority of 2022.”

The 1950s inspired shop. Image: Kim Sharp

Only now does Adam feel fully well, after a “frustrating” recovery.

He said: “I’m almost back to full health, but not quite there yet.

“It has been a long year.

“It’s slowly getting better and there is a lot of positive with the shop opening.”

Kim and Adam outside their new shop – due to open later this month. Image: Kim Sharp

Adam, who has a background in oil and gas, says after unexpectedly losing his job he is determined never to be put in a similar situation.

“I didn’t want anyone to have that control over us again,” he said.

He hopes being self-employed will also allow the parents to juggle their young family, including children Jay Jay, Riley and Kallie.

Kim, who previously worked in health and social care, has taken the lead establishing the business while Adam will serve customers in the newly renovated shop.

The new shop front. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Adam said: “Kim has basically set the whole business up and I’ll be the person in the shop every day doing the cooking and serving the food.

“That gives Kim to opportunity to be at home with our baby, who is only six months old, rather than getting a childminder.”

As well as the standard baked potato fillings, the menu will offer more unusual toppings including haggis with peppercorn sauce and slow cooked beef stew.

The couple’s three children have also taken part, choosing their favourite fillings to be added to the menu.

Locally sourced produce at Nimmo’s Kirkcaldy

Family runs through the heart of the new business, which is named in memory of Adam’s dad – Adam Nimmo Sharp – and the premises is decorated with pictures, vinyl and quotes from Adam senior’s musical heroes.

The budding entrepreneurs have also used local tradesmen and produce where possible.

‘It was hard, but we’ve managed it’

Kim added: “We’ve had to learn everything, even how to budget and where to get industrial ovens.

“Adam has been studying too, doing his food safety qualifications.

“It was hard, but we’ve managed it.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
