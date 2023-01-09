North Street Dairy: Owner describes emotional decision to sell 104-year-old Angus firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Street Dairy: Owner describes emotional decision to sell 104-year-old Angus firm

By Gavin Harper
January 9 2023, 4.51pm Updated: January 9 2023, 4.52pm
Hamish Millar at work at North Street Dairy.
Hamish Millar at work at North Street Dairy.

A century old family-run Angus dairy business has been sold “with a heavy heart” to a Dundee firm.

Kerr’s Family Dairy has taken over North Street Dairy three months after the Angus business decided to stop making its own milk.

Hamish Millar, who runs the business with his mum Aileen and his sister Alison, said rising costs had played a part.

He said changing family circumstances were also behind the decision to sell the firm, now run by the fourth generation.

“The bottom line is we’ve had enough,” Hamish said.

“It has been a very hard decision – we’ve been here for 104 years and didn’t take that decision lightly.

“Covid has had a lot to do with it. It has taken its toll. We’ve been busy but things are starting to dwindle away again.

“We’ve served the community well over the past 104 years.”

Bowing out after more than 100 years

The firm stopped processing its own milk in October last year due to rising costs.

At that point it entered a relationship with Kerr’s to supply its customers.

“Since then we’ve been half thinking about this,” Hamish added.

“We stopped processing due to costs and we thought now is the time to go.

“My family isn’t interested, so if we’d continued now, we’d just have done this in five or six years.”

Hamish said he had been offered a role working for Kerr’s, but declined the offer.

Angus business North Street Dairy has been sold.

Instead he plans a complete break from the business, but insists he will keep working. His sister Alison, though, will retire.

He added: “There was an offer from Kerr’s but I said no. It’s time to walk away and I think it’s easier to make it a clean break.”

A statement on the Forfar firm’s Facebook page confirmed the news.

It said: “After over 100 years of processing milk at the dairy in North Street, this decision was not taken lightly, as the business has been in our family for four generations.

“This has come about due to the current financial climate with rising costs making our business model unsustainable but also as a result of changes in our own family circumstances.

“We do realise that many of you will be disappointed in our decision, but we have made this decision based on what is best for our family’s future.”

Selling to Kerr’s the obvious choice

Deliveries will transfer to Kerr’s Family Dairy from January 30.

Kerr’s supplies more than 60,000 glass bottles of milk to thousands of customers in Dundee and Aberdeen every week.

Hamish said selling the company to Kerr’s was an obvious choice.

One of the Kerr’s Family Dairy delivery vans.

“It was a foregone conclusion.

“They’ve always helped us out and our families have been friends for years.”

The statement from North Street Dairy adds: “Kerr’s Dairies are a well-established family business who have been delivering milk to Dundee and the north east of Scotland for over 120 years.

“We already have a solid working relationship with them and can assure you they will continue to offer excellent customer service.”

Angus dairy boss: ‘It is quite emotional’

Customers thanked North Street Dairy for their work on social media.

One said: “Sorry to read this. We have had a great, long connection. Thank you for your excellent service. All the best.”

It’s with heavy heart I’m posting this, we took the very hard decision to sell the business, mostly due to change in family circumstances

Posted by North Street Dairy on Saturday, 7 January 2023

Another said: “Thank you for the wonderful door step delivery over the last few years. Always a tough decision however you have to do what is right and best for you going forward. Here’s to the next chapter for you all.”

Hamish thanked everyone for their well wishes.

“It is quite emotional. These people aren’t just customers, they are friends,” he said.

