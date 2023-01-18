How Dundee mum turned life around after losing custody of daughter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee mum who temporarily lost custody of her daughter has turned her life around thanks to her passion for cooking.

Cheryl Ferguson admits thinking she was a “rubbish mum” after being separated from her child four years ago as a result of substance abuse.

But thanks to support of a Scottish National Lottery-funded charity, Just Bee Productions, the 38-year-old is now reunited with her daughter after a full recovery.

Based at Dundee Meadowside St Paul’s Church, Just Bee Productions uses creative arts to enhance lives while also providing support to people experiencing poverty.

Cheryl turned her life around

The charity was awarded £134,191 by The National Lottery Community Fund to provide thousands of hot meals and food parcels annually.

Cheryl first attended sessions at Just Bee Productions in 2018 and, after channelling her passion for cooking, is now fully employed as a community café supervisor.

On her recovery, Cheryl said: “I never had any self-worth.

“I didn’t believe in myself – I thought I was a rubbish mum.

“The support I’ve had has just been amazing.

“They helped me build my confidence, helped me to be a mum, helped get my daughter back and helped me in every aspect of my life.

‘Cooking is my passion’

“Cooking is my passion.

“I’ve had jobs before, supporting people with addiction issues, but sometimes you’ve not got the mental capacity for that.

“Some people are just not made for that, and I was taking it all on and putting my own recovery on the backburner to the point where I was drained.

“Now I do the cooking for the drop-ins and speak to people – I just support them indirectly, feeding them and having a chat with them.”

Cheryl said getting involved and supporting others has also worked wonders for her mental health.

She said: “My mental health has been in the best place it has ever been in the last year.

“It shows if I can change my life around, anybody could.”

Just Bee ‘instrumental’ in recovery

Much of the £30 million raised each week by National Lottery is earmarked to support communities who need it the most when tackling cost-of-living pressures.

Organisations throughout the UK facing increased demands, challenges and hardships as a direct result of the crisis are being supported in various ways.

Many existing funding lottery funding programmes have now been adapted to prioritise cost of living support.

Cheryl said the support for Just Bee was instrumental in her recovery.

She said: “If it wasn’t for the support of Just Bee, I might be back to using drugs, begging on the street, not having my child and not having any self-esteem or confidence again.

“The funding is so vital.

“If Just Bee did not have any funding, it would probably have to close.

“It is like a family, everybody is welcome.

“People go above and beyond to support. There are loads of people who have come through the doors that are now volunteering.

“There are people I used to misuse substances with volunteering now – we all support each other.

“They’ve got help so they then give it back.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30m a week for arts, education, environment, health, heritage, sport, and voluntary projects across the UK.