AZ Alkmaar ace: Am I surprised by how easy Dundee United triumph was? Not really!

By Alan Temple
August 13 2022, 10.00am Updated: August 13 2022, 10.41am
AZ Alkmaar star Milos Kerkez was not shocked by the manner of his side's second leg win over Dundee United
AZ Alkmaar star Milos Kerkez was not shocked by the manner of his side's second leg win over Dundee United

AZ Alkmaar defender Milos Kerkez insists Thursday night’s 7-0 demolition of Dundee United came as no surprise to the ultra-confident Dutch side.

Ex-AC Milan kid Kerkez was irrepresible against the Tangerines at the AFAS Stadion, teeing up the opening goal for Vangelis Pavlidis.

He tormented Liam Smith all night, with the United right-back repeatedly subjected to overloads in the wide area as the visitors completely lost their shape and discipline.

But while United were abject, AZ were exceptional.

And, even after a 1-0 defeat at Tannadice the previous week, Kerkez is adamant their self-belief was never shaken.

“Am I surprised by how easy it was? No, not really,” said Kerkez.

“We wanted to win so, even when we score one, two, three – then we said ‘let’s keep going and not stop.’

“At the end, it was seven so it was a great game for us.

Last week was really disappointing for us and it was difficult. Scottish fans are great. The supporters gave the players a boost in the first game.

“We didn’t have a good game but we analysed it – and we showed in the second game that we analysed them well.”

Kerkez did, however, have some soothing words for United and the 1,300 away supporters in Alkmaar, who are now back home licking their wounds and nursing hangovers.

“Our fans were great and the United fans were great too,” added Kerkez.

“We have respect for United and I wish them luck in the Scottish division this season. I think they are a great team.”

Jack Ross sends message to Dundee United fans after ’embarrassing’ AZ collapse

