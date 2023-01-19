Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Developer Muir Homes has lodged fresh plans for almost 160 new homes on the edge of Forfar.

It comes after the company pulled the plug on its bid for housing at Westfield last September.

Angus planners recommended the previous scheme for refusal over concerns more than 50 houses would have to keep their windows closed to block out noise from the A94 and Orchardbank industrial estate.

The farmland site sits opposite the factories of Forfar’s biggest employer, textile firm Don & Low.

Masterplan changes

Muir say they have redrawn the layout to address planners’ concerns.

And they hope to get the green light for the 159-house project within weeks.

The site sits south of Glamis Road and opposite existing housing at Westfield Loan.

It is allocated for housing in the local plan and is one of two parcels of land lined up for residential development.

The company say the revised plans include a variety of house types and new car parking provision.

Crucially, they have incorporated new noise mitigation measures for homes fronting Glamis Road.

A bund and fencing previously proposed for the boundary with the A94 has been dropped from the plans.

The firm now say “acoustic homes” beside the Glamis Road will have non-habitable rooms on the north elevation

The application includes 39 flats and houses for affordable rent.

Westfield offers ‘best of both worlds’

Muir Homes hope it will be considered at Angus Council’s planning meeting in March.

Land and planning manager Nicola McCowan Hill said: “Westfield Loan is designed with the community in mind.

“Our development plans create a neighbourhood where people want to live.

“We have created a mix of homes with pedestrian access to schools, shops and open space.

“We see it as the best of both worlds – close to a town and larger cities but with easy access to the countryside.

“This area is in need of new homes of all price ranges.

“The development offers a significant number of benefits to Forfar that not only deliver the housing needed in the development plan, but also create a high quality residential environment that supports sustainable outdoor living and protects the adjacent countryside.

“We are keen to keep working with council planning officers to reach a decision at the planning meeting in March.”