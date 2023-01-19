Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar

By Graham Brown
January 19 2023, 12.00pm
The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite. Pic: Google.
The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite. Pic: Google.

Developer Muir Homes has lodged fresh plans for almost 160 new homes on the edge of Forfar.

It comes after the company pulled the plug on its bid for housing at Westfield last September.

Angus planners recommended the previous scheme for refusal over concerns more than 50 houses would have to keep their windows closed to block out noise from the A94 and Orchardbank industrial estate.

The farmland site sits opposite the factories of Forfar’s biggest employer, textile firm Don & Low.

Muir Homes Westfield Forfar plans
A revised Westfield layout has been lodged with Angus Council. Image: Muir Homes

Masterplan changes

Muir say they have redrawn the layout to address planners’ concerns.

And they hope to get the green light for the 159-house project within weeks.

The site sits south of Glamis Road and opposite existing housing at Westfield Loan.

It is allocated for housing in the local plan and is one of two parcels of land lined up for residential development.

The company say the revised plans include a variety of house types and new car parking provision.

Muir Homes
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir HOmes

Crucially, they have incorporated new noise mitigation measures for homes fronting Glamis Road.

A bund and fencing previously proposed for the boundary with the A94 has been dropped from the plans.

The firm now say “acoustic homes” beside the Glamis Road will have non-habitable rooms on the north elevation

The application includes 39 flats and houses for affordable rent.

Westfield offers ‘best of both worlds’

Muir Homes hope it will be considered at Angus Council’s planning meeting in March.

Land and planning manager Nicola McCowan Hill said: “Westfield Loan is designed with the community in mind.

“Our development plans create a neighbourhood where people want to live.

“We have created a mix of homes with pedestrian access to schools, shops and open space.

“We see it as the best of both worlds – close to a town and larger cities but with easy access to the countryside.

“This area is in need of new homes of all price ranges.

“The development offers a significant number of benefits to Forfar that not only deliver the housing needed in the development plan,  but also create a high quality residential environment that supports sustainable outdoor living and protects the adjacent countryside.

“We are keen to keep working with council planning officers to reach a decision at the planning meeting in March.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

