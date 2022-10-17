£35 million housing plan launched for Forfar site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a major new £35 million housing development on the edge of Forfar have come forward.

And Scotia Homes’ submission to Angus Council has fired the starting gun on a 12-week period for locals to have their say.

The Ellon-based firm has lodged a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) with the local authority for the site at Westfield Loan.

It is the first step in a project which is likely to see a full planning application lodged in early 2023.

Where is the site?

The site is currently farmland on the opposite side of existing housing at Westfield Loan.

It stretches northwards from Dundee Road leading into Forfar.

And it is part of around 40 hectares of land on the west side of the town allocated for residential development in the local plan.

The company has not given an indication of exactly how many homes could be built.

But this latest PAN follows an earlier one lodged by the firm for around 125 new houses.

The company says the aim is to deliver a mix of house types to appeal to prospective buyers at all levels in the market. These will include 25% affordable housing.

It claims the development would generate substantial inward investment.

There would be significant employment and support apprenticeship roles during the construction phase, Scotia says.

Community consultation event

Development would commence during 2024 if the company gets the go-ahead.

Scotia planning manager Martin Forbes said: “I’d like to thank all those that have taken the time to provide valuable feedback on our plans.

“Having been limited to virtual engagement over the last couple of years, we are looking forward to hosting an in-person event in Forfar.

“We will be discussing our proposals in-person with interested members of the local community and their feedback will help to shape our plans.”

The first in-person drop-in event is to be held between 3pm and 7pm at Forfar’s East & Old Parish Church on November 1.

The company plans to host another drop-in at the end of the year.

People will also be able to comment through the project website at westfieldforfar.consultationonline.co.uk

Scotia is currently building on the site of the former Guide Dogs for the Blind training centre on Dundee Road in Forfar.

In 2018 the company received planning approval for 100 houses on the land once occupied by Princess Alexandra House.

Separate bid pulled

The Scotia site borders land on which developer Muir Homes hopes to build more than 130 homes.

But the company withdrew its plan only last month.

It came after Angus planners said they could not recommend approval for the proposed scheme near on fields beside Westfield Loan and Glamis Road.

The site is opposite Orchardbank industrial estate.

An expert assessment suggested more than 50 homes would have to keep their windows shut to block out noise from traffic and town textile firm Don & Low.