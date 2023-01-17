1,000 University of Stirling supporters to visit Tannadice for Dundee United Scottish Cup fixture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,000 University of Stirling fans are expected to travel to Tannadice in a fleet of buses ahead of the club’s historic game against Dundee United this weekend.

Saturday marks a historic day for the university side as it is the club’s first appearance in the final 32 of the Scottish Cup for 50 years.

The Terrors will host Stirling for the 3pm kick-off but the visitors will not be fazed by United’s home advantage as they have gathered a large following to make the trip.

The away support – which is made up of students, staff, alumni, and members of the local community – is expected to be larger than that of St Johnstone at home due to a boycott.

It is understood fewer than 300 tickets have been sold for the Perth side’s clash with Rangers.

University of Stirling receives well-wishes from former Scotland boss

While their fan numbers are usually small, the team’s Scottish Cup run has drawn plenty of attention.

So far the side has beaten Lothian Thistle, Dunbar United and Albion Rovers.

Due to the demand, supporter Professor Gordon Mackay – a sports surgeon whose practice, The Mackay Clinic, sponsors the university strips – has hired a fleet of buses to ferry the support to and from Tannadice.

They’ve also been sent well wishes from former Scotland boss Craig Brown, whose grandson played for the side for four years.

The coach said: “I wish you all the very best ahead of your cup tie at Tannadice on Saturday.

“I saw your team quite often in the last few years and I thought they were excellent.

“You guys can create history, I’m certain, and everyone outwith the Dundee United fans will be hoping for a cup upset.

“They need look no further, I hope, than Tannadice on Saturday because, if you’re on form, and you get them on a dodgy day, there’s an opportunity for a shock result.”

‘We know it’s going to be a really tough match’

While morale may be high, Stirling coach Chris Geddes is trying to remain realistic.

He said: “This is a very exciting week for our players and coaching staff, with two huge games coming up.

“The players have put in exceptional performances all season and they are rightly being rewarded with two huge ties, including the trip to Tannadice on Saturday.

“We know that it’s going to be a really tough match, but we are relishing the opportunity to test ourselves against a Premiership side and will enjoy the occasion regardless whether we win, lose or draw.

“We have received so many messages of support over the last few weeks and the ticket sales have been phenomenal.

“To have the backing of so many supporters on the day will be a special moment for the players and staff.”

Tickets for the tie are still available, and can be purchased on United’s website.