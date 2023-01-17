1,000 University of Stirling supporters to visit Tannadice for Dundee United Scottish Cup fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

1,000 University of Stirling supporters to visit Tannadice for Dundee United Scottish Cup fixture

By Matteo Bell
January 17 2023, 11.57am Updated: January 17 2023, 12.22pm
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

More than 1,000 University of Stirling fans are expected to travel to Tannadice in a fleet of buses ahead of the club’s historic game against Dundee United this weekend.

Saturday marks a historic day for the university side as it is the club’s first appearance in the final 32 of the Scottish Cup for 50 years.

The Terrors will host Stirling for the 3pm kick-off but the visitors will not be fazed by United’s home advantage as they have gathered a large following to make the trip.

The away support – which is made up of students, staff, alumni, and members of the local community – is expected to be larger than that of St Johnstone at home due to a boycott.

It is understood fewer than 300 tickets have been sold for the Perth side’s clash with Rangers.

University of Stirling receives well-wishes from former Scotland boss

While their fan numbers are usually small, the team’s Scottish Cup run has drawn plenty of attention.

So far the side has beaten Lothian Thistle, Dunbar United and Albion Rovers.

Dundee United fans at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Due to the demand, supporter Professor Gordon Mackay – a sports surgeon whose practice, The Mackay Clinic, sponsors the university strips – has hired a fleet of buses to ferry the support to and from Tannadice.

They’ve also been sent well wishes from former Scotland boss Craig Brown, whose grandson played for the side for four years.

The coach said: “I wish you all the very best ahead of your cup tie at Tannadice on Saturday.

“I saw your team quite often in the last few years and I thought they were excellent.

“You guys can create history, I’m certain, and everyone outwith the Dundee United fans will be hoping for a cup upset.

“They need look no further, I hope, than Tannadice on Saturday because, if you’re on form, and you get them on a dodgy day, there’s an opportunity for a shock result.”

‘We know it’s going to be a really tough match’

While morale may be high, Stirling coach Chris Geddes is trying to remain realistic.

He said: “This is a very exciting week for our players and coaching staff, with two huge games coming up.

“The players have put in exceptional performances all season and they are rightly being rewarded with two huge ties, including the trip to Tannadice on Saturday.

Stirling University coach Chris Geddes. Image: Stirling University

“We know that it’s going to be a really tough match, but we are relishing the opportunity to test ourselves against a Premiership side and will enjoy the occasion regardless whether we win, lose or draw.

“We have received so many messages of support over the last few weeks and the ticket sales have been phenomenal.

“To have the backing of so many supporters on the day will be a special moment for the players and staff.”

Tickets for the tie are still available, and can be purchased on United’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues
3
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well after growing concern
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Fife knifeman who slashed foot-long wound in victim is jailed
University of Stirling will travel to Tannadice on Saturday. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented