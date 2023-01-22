Dundee-based Victor Perez wins in Abu Dhabi with ‘greatest shot I’ve ever hit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Dundee-based Victor Perez wins in Abu Dhabi with ‘greatest shot I’ve ever hit’

By Steve Scott
January 22 2023, 2.22pm Updated: January 22 2023, 3.20pm
Victor Perez holds the trophy after he won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.
Victor Perez holds the trophy after he won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Dundee-based Victor Perez secured his third DP World Tour title and the biggest yet with a thrilling one-shot victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

It’s Perez’ first victory in the Tour’s enhanced Rolex Series, and worth a whopping £1.24 million. His final round 66 at Yas Links was crowned by holing an outrageous back-spinning bunker shot for birdie on the short 17th.

Drama at 17 and 18 but Victor holds on

“It’s probably the greatest shot I’ve ever hit,” said Perez, who had previously won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews in 2019 and the Dutch Open last year.

That shot have him the breathing space he needed down the last where he took a bogey via a bunker. It was just good enough in the end to hold off Sweden’s Sebastian Soderburg and former Scottish Open champion Min-Woo Lee of Australia.

The 30-year-old from Tarbes in the South West of France has lived in Dundee for several years. His partner Abigail studied at the Dundee Dental School and has thereafter been in practice in Angus.

Victor is a well known and popular figure among many clubs and ranges in the Angus and North East Fife region he uses for practice.

This latest win also gives him a head start in the race to be part of the European Team at the Ryder Cup in Rome in September.

Victor was close to qualifying last time in 2021 and impressed skipper Luke Donald in the Hero Cup last week in Abu Dhabi. He went unbeaten for Francesco Molinari’s Continent of Europe team in four games.

‘Trying to plod along’

Perez was one off the lead going into the final round. He admitted the packed out leaderboard “for the longest time” meant his strategy to focus on himself paid off.

“I was just trying to plod along,” he said. “I got off to a good start and was just trying to focus on me, because you can’t control what anyone else is doing.

“Seb (Soderburg) was always right there and he never gave me an opening. I’m delighted to finish on top and it was a crazy finish, but I feel like I’m used to that now.

“Hopefully I make it an little easier for the next one.”

The key shot had a little luck, he conceded, but he was fairly confident of at least getting up and down.

“It wasn’t as difficult as a bunker shot can be,” he said. “It was downhill to the hole, then flat at the hole and into the wind.

“So I was trying to fly it all the way to the hole. If I hit it a little bit heavy it was maybe going to release.

“But back of my mind I’m thinking Seb’s going to make a (birdie) two. Hopefully I make three and maybe a four, and then I’m tied for the last hole.

‘It came out a little skinny’

“It came out a little skinny, I won’t lie. Then it spun back and there was the fortune of the ball going into the hole. It’s probably the greatest shot I’ve ever hit.”

There was still the drama of the last, where he had a poor lie in a fairway bunker.

“It was a horrible lie,” he said. “(The recovery shot) went left and there as giant fortune it didn’t bounce into the hazard. That would be a drop in the rough, playing four and you can easily catch a flier.

“So a bit of good fortune, a great seven-iron in, and nothing but an eight inch putt to finish.”

It places Victor in great position as the early Race to Dubai leader. The first visit to the Emirate is coming up next week.

“It’s a great year ahead, there’s a lot of big things coming up,” he said. “I’ve had a really good off season and worked really hard.”

Top Scot in Abu Dhabi was East Lothian’s Grant Forrest. He played in the same group as Perez and Soderburg but shot a final round 72 to finish tied for tenth.

Robert MacIntyre had a final round 69. While he shot under par all four days, it was only good enough for a tie for 20th. Dundee-based Connor Syme couldn’t repeat his Saturday surge and had a final round 73 to finish tied 28th.

[[title]]

[[text]]
