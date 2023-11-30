Cupar Golf Club announces new catering franchise with nod to club’s 168-year history

Cupar Golf Club have announced a new catering franchise.

The new enterprise will be called ‘1855 Bar and Kitchen’ and will start operating in the clubhouse from Friday December 8.

Open to the public as well as members, they will offer a varied menu of hot and cold snacks, full meals and a wide range of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Who is behind the new catering franchise?

Iain Rennie and his team currently supply catering services to East Fife FC and Crail Raceway, as well as outside catering at weddings, events and festivals.

Iain said: “We are excited to extend our business to Cupar Golf Club.

“The location is fantastic, with a comfortable lounge, beer garden and the best view in town.

“This is a great opportunity for us to extend our business and myself, along with chef Paul and front of house, Elise, are looking forward to serving delicious meals to the members, guests, visitors and the general public in Cupar and beyond.”

Why does the Cupar Golf Club catering franchise include ‘1855’ in the title?

The ‘1855’ mentioned in new franchisee’s name is a nod to the year that Cupar Golf Club was founded.

Cupar golf course is located at Hilltarvit, which is on the south side of Cupar.

The club was founded on November 7, 1855.

It is thought to be the oldest nine-hole club in the world and has a long history of trophies.

Club lounge convener Stewart Wilson added: “The club are pleased to welcome Iain and his team to the clubhouse.

“I’m sure members and the public will enjoy the great food and drinks provided by 1855 Bar and Kitchen.”

In recent months, the club has updated the club’s kitchen facilities with new floors, walls and kitchen counters and appliances.

How to book a table at Cupar Golf Club

To book a table, phone or message 07444 655721

More information about Cupar Golf Club can be found here.