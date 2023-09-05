Cupar Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary of historic ‘Peri’ Cup

Cupar Golf Club held its annual away day and competition for the club’s famous Peripatetic ‘Peri’ Cup.

This year marked the 150th year anniversary of the competition, first played in 1873 at Elie Golf Club.

The magnificent original Victorian trophy is on display at the British Golf Museum in St Andrews, and the players now play for a new trophy.

Donation of a new trophy

To mark the 150th anniversary, Cupar Golf Club captain Scott Douglas, and vice captain Stewart Wilson donated a new trophy, the Tailabout Cup, for the best scratch score of the day.

This year, the competition was held at Blairgowrie Golf Club’s Landsdowne Course with 30 members competing for the Peri.

The tight, tree lined fairways made for a stern test, and was in immaculate condition with fast greens and well positioned hazards.

The weather was bright and sunny with minimal wind and made for a very enjoyable day.

Scott Douglas, as captain, teed off along with 2022 Peri Cup winner, former Cupar Golf Club captain Hugh Ironside.

Who won the trophies?

At close of play, the winner was Callum Houston with net 73.

Second was Alastair Goudie (74) and third was Pete Beaver (75).

The Tailabout Cup was won, for the first time, by Roddy Spence, with a gross score of 80.

Second was Duncan Ross (82) and third Callum Houston (85).

The afternoon event was a ‘Texas Scramble’ for eight teams on Blairgowrie’s Wee Course.

The winners were the team of Scott Douglas, George Sharp, Sandy Young and Donald Groves with a net score for nine holes of 25.9.

Following a meal and refreshments, Cupar Golf Club Captain Scott Douglas presented the cups and prizes and thanked Blairgowrie Golf Club for their hospitality.

He also thanked Stewart Wilson who had organised the event.

What’s the history of the Peri Cup?

Scott explained that in 1873 when the Peri was instigated the Cupar club was playing at Tailabout Farm on a six hole layout.

Back then, play was allowed on only two days per week.

The annual away day was a chance for members to play on an 18 hole course.

Initially the event was held on Queen Victoria’s birthday holiday.

But for many years now it has taken place in early September.

Special family occasion

The day was also especially memorable this year for the Houston family, as three generations played together in the competition for the first time.

Vice President John Houston played with son James, and grandson Callum.

Club president Joe Manson made up the four-ball, coming out of “Peri” retirement to mark the 150th anniversary.

The club is still active with competitions and social events.

For more details visit www.cupargolfclub.co.uk