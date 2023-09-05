Cupar Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary of historic ‘Peri’ Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary of historic ‘Peri’ Cup

The annual away day, this year to Blairgowrie, celebrated the 150th year anniversary of the competition, first played at Elie Golf Club in 1873.

By Michael Alexander
Participants in Cupar Golf Club's 150th anniversary Peri Cup held in Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Participants in Cupar Golf Club's 150th anniversary Peri Cup held in Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club

Cupar Golf Club held its annual away day and competition for the club’s famous Peripatetic ‘Peri’ Cup.

This year marked the 150th year anniversary of the competition, first played in 1873 at Elie Golf Club.

The magnificent original Victorian trophy is on display at the British Golf Museum in St Andrews, and the players now play for a new trophy.

Donation of a new trophy

To mark the 150th anniversary, Cupar Golf Club captain Scott Douglas, and vice captain Stewart Wilson donated a new trophy, the Tailabout Cup, for the best scratch score of the day.

This year, the competition was held at Blairgowrie Golf Club’s Landsdowne Course with 30 members competing for the Peri.

Scott Douglas, Hugh Ironside and Callum McCall on the 1st tee at Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club

The tight, tree lined fairways made for a stern test, and was in immaculate condition with fast greens and well positioned hazards.

The weather was bright and sunny with minimal wind and made for a very enjoyable day.

Scott Douglas, as captain, teed off along with 2022 Peri Cup winner, former Cupar Golf Club captain Hugh Ironside.

Who won the trophies?

At close of play, the winner was Callum Houston with net 73.

Second was Alastair Goudie (74) and third was Pete Beaver (75).

The Tailabout Cup was won, for the first time, by Roddy Spence, with a gross score of 80.

Second was Duncan Ross (82) and third Callum Houston (85).

Roddy Spence, Scott Douglas and Callum Houston at Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club

The afternoon event was a ‘Texas Scramble’ for eight teams on Blairgowrie’s Wee Course.

The winners were the team of Scott Douglas, George Sharp, Sandy Young and Donald Groves with a net score for nine holes of 25.9.

Following a meal and refreshments, Cupar Golf Club Captain Scott Douglas presented the cups and prizes and thanked Blairgowrie Golf Club for their hospitality.

He also thanked Stewart Wilson who had organised the event.

What’s the history of the Peri Cup?

Scott explained that in 1873 when the Peri was instigated the Cupar club was playing at Tailabout Farm on a six hole layout.

Back then, play was allowed on only two days per week.

Cupar Golf Club head greenkeeper Gary Douglas hard at work in 2020

The annual away day was a chance for members to play on an 18 hole course.

Initially the event was held on Queen Victoria’s birthday holiday.

But for many years now it has taken place in early September.

Special family occasion

The day was also especially memorable this year for the Houston family, as three generations played together in the competition for the first time.

Vice President John Houston played with son James, and grandson Callum.

Callum, James and John Houston. Image: Cupar Golf Club

Club president Joe Manson made up the four-ball, coming out of “Peri” retirement to mark the 150th anniversary.

The club is still active with competitions and social events.

For more details visit www.cupargolfclub.co.uk

Conversation