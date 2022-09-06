Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic ‘Peri’ trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cupar Golf Club held its annual away day and competition for the club’s famous Peripatetic “Peri” Cup.

The magnificent original Victorian trophy, played for since 1873, is normally on display at the British Golf Museum in St Andrews.

This year, the competition was held at Burntisland Golf House Club with 19 members competing for a new Peri trophy.

Despite the recent dry weather the course was in excellent condition, and with several blind holes to content with, proved a stern test for the golfers.

Morning tee-off

The morning competition was for the “Peri” trophy itself and Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton teed off along with current holder and former captain Hugh Ironside.

At close of play the winner, with a net score of 63 was Hugh Ironside, who retains the trophy for 2022.

Runner up was Cupar’s Scott Douglas (68) and third placed Stewart Wilson (70).

Best scratch was won by Duncan Ross (81).

The afternoon event was a Texas Scramble for five teams.

The winners were the team of Gary Douglas, Derek Murray, Colin Todd and Cameron Little with a net score for 12 holes of 37.6.

Trophy presentation

Following a well-earned meal and refreshments, Cupar Golf Club Captain Neil Winton presented the Peri trophy and prizes.

He congratulated Hugh Ironside and the other winners and thanked Burntisland Golf House Club for their hospitality.

He also thanked Stewart Wilson who had organised the event.

Stewart Wilson said: “Next year marks the 150th year of the Peripatetic Trophy and plans are already under way to mark this special occasion.

“It had been a great day and, as one of the world’s oldest golf club outings, the “Peri.” continues to hold a very special place in the Cupar Golf Club calendar.”

The club is still active with competitions and social events. For more details visit the club website www.cupargolfclub.co.uk