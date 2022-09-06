Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic ‘Peri’ trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic ‘Peri’ trophy

By Reporter
September 6 2022, 6.00pm
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club held its annual away day and competition for the club’s famous Peripatetic “Peri” Cup.

The magnificent original Victorian trophy, played for since 1873, is normally on display at the British Golf Museum in St Andrews.

This year, the competition was held at Burntisland Golf House Club with 19 members competing for a new Peri trophy.

Despite the recent dry weather the course was in excellent condition, and with several blind holes to content with, proved a stern test for the golfers.

Cupar Golf Club members at Burntisland

Morning tee-off

The morning competition was for the “Peri” trophy itself and Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton teed off along with current holder and former captain Hugh Ironside.

At close of play the winner, with a net score of 63 was Hugh Ironside, who retains the trophy for 2022.

Runner up was Cupar’s Scott Douglas (68) and third placed Stewart Wilson (70).

Best scratch was won by Duncan Ross (81).

The afternoon event was a Texas Scramble for five teams.

Hugh Ironside and Neil Winton after winning the Peri trophy at Kirriemuir in 2021

The winners were the team of Gary Douglas, Derek Murray, Colin Todd and Cameron Little with a net score for 12 holes of 37.6.

Trophy presentation

Following a well-earned meal and refreshments, Cupar Golf Club Captain Neil Winton presented the Peri trophy and prizes.

He congratulated Hugh Ironside and the other winners and thanked Burntisland Golf House Club for their hospitality.

He also thanked Stewart Wilson who had organised the event.

Stewart Wilson said: “Next year marks the 150th year of the Peripatetic Trophy and plans are already under way to mark this special occasion.

“It had been a great day and, as one of the world’s oldest golf club outings, the “Peri.” continues to hold a very special place in the Cupar Golf Club calendar.”

The club is still active with competitions and social events. For more details visit the club website www.cupargolfclub.co.uk

