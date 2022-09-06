Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test veterans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife Christmas Island veteran who has been campaigning for “justice” for Britain’s nuclear test veterans has welcomed a move by Boris Johnson on his final full day as Prime Minister to push the case for medals.

Dave Whyte said the open letter received by Britain’s nuclear test veterans on Monday September 5 was the “first from a prime minister to thank us” in this matter.

Ahead of the 70th anniversary of Britain’s first nuclear test later this year, Mr Johnson pledged the commissioning of an oral history to memorialise British nuclear test veterans’ service and has asked that the government “look again” at the awarding of medals.

Farewell letter

In his farewell letter to veterans, Mr Johnson said: “For decades our country has lived in peace and security under the protective shield of our independent nuclear deterrent.

“But we should always remember that we only possess this vital insurance because of your achievements in a crucial period of post-war history.

“At a time when the essential technology was still in its infancy – and the world was even more dangerous than it is today – you succeeded in developing and testing our deterrent in the first place.

“You forged and perfected our country’s protective shield and then made certain that it worked.

“Today 67 million people in the United Kingdom – and our NATO allies – live in the safety that you helped to provide.

“You can take pride in how our prosperity and security derives, in good measure, from your efforts and sacrifice all those years ago.

“I was privileged to be the First Prime Minister to meet some of you in person.

“Hearing your accounts first hand, I’m determined that your achievements will never be forgotten.

Oral history

“So I am commissioning an oral history to memorialise your service and later this year we will mark the 70th anniversary of the first UK nuclear test.

“The government will provide funds for other schemes to remember your contribution to national security and offer support as necessary.

“And I have asked that we look again at the case for medallic recognition, because it is my firm belief that you all deserve such an honour and this work is now in train.”

Long-time campaigner

Mr Whyte, of Kirkcaldy, who is due to have another tribunal, has previously compared Britain’s nuclear tests during the 1950s with the “experiments of Nazi Doctor Joseph Mengele”, accused the MoD of treating soldiers as “guinea pigs” and made comparisons with the aftermath of “Chernobyl”.

He blames his exposure to the fallout from five atomic and hydrogen bomb blasts in 1958 for a catalogue of health problems he’s experienced over the years including the loss of all his teeth at 25 and the discovery in his mid-30s that he was sterile.

Approximately 20,000 British soldiers, mostly conscripts, witnessed hundreds of atomic tests and were exposed to radiation. Campaigners have fought across the country.

The Ministry of Defence has previously thanked veterans and said there is no valid evidence linking the nuclear tests to ill health.

However, amid cross-party calls to honour the test veterans, it was reported in February that a government study proved the men were more likely to die of cancer, and that their children were more likely to have birth defects.