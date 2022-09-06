Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar town centre businesses have been left under water after further torrential rain on Tuesday evening.

Heavy thunderstorms caused chaos earlier in the day when rocks and mud washed onto one of the main routes into the town.

And a further deluge in the evening left the town centre closed off.

It has left some businesses facing a major clear up for the second time in just three years.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Angus, Dundee, Perth and Fife from 4pm.

And the predicted deluge hit with an early evening vengeance.

Within hours, West High Street suffered a repeat of 2019 scenes as drains failed to cope with stormwater pouring down Lour Road towards The Cross.

The floodwater hit several premises.

Those included the Meffan museum and gallery, Tiffins tea room and Spice and Nice takeaway.

And Alison Russo Brown watched helplessly as her Boyz-Zone Barbers business was swamped again.

“It’s horrendous,” she said.

“I think it’s worse than the last time.”

In August 2019 a flash flood left several businesses facing a costly clean up.

As darkness fell they looked certain to have suffered the same fate again.

Other parts of town badly hit

There was also serious flooding in the area of Queenswell Road and Craig O’Loch Road near the town’s Aldi store and Fisken’s.

Earlier in the day the A90 southbound exit onto the A932 Dundee Road into Forfar was shut for several hours.

Police closed it after rocks and mud poured off Balmashanner Hill area onto the road between Lochlands and the town.

Residents in the Glens and Gallowshade area also filmed a river of dirty water running down their street.

Threewells Drive and Westfield were also badly hit.

And on the east side of the town parts of Montrose Road were only passable with care.