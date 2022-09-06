Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms

By Graham Brown
September 6 2022, 10.04pm Updated: September 6 2022, 10.07pm
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.

Forfar town centre businesses have been left under water after further torrential rain on Tuesday evening.

Heavy thunderstorms caused chaos earlier in the day when rocks and mud washed onto one of the main routes into the town.

And a further deluge in the evening left the town centre closed off.

It has left some businesses facing a major clear up for the second time in just three years.

Posted by Alison Russo Brown on Tuesday, 6 September 2022

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Angus, Dundee, Perth and Fife from 4pm.

And the predicted deluge hit with an early evening vengeance.

Within hours, West High Street suffered a repeat of 2019 scenes as drains failed to cope with stormwater pouring down Lour Road towards The Cross.

The floodwater hit several premises.

Those included the Meffan museum and gallery, Tiffins tea room and Spice and Nice takeaway.

And Alison Russo Brown watched helplessly as her Boyz-Zone Barbers business was swamped again.

Boys -Zone Barbers
The scene on West High Street on Tuesday evening.

“It’s horrendous,” she said.

“I think it’s worse than the last time.”

In August 2019 a flash flood left several businesses facing a costly clean up.

As darkness fell they looked certain to have suffered the same fate again.

Other parts of town badly hit

There was also serious flooding in the area of Queenswell Road and Craig O’Loch Road near the town’s Aldi store and Fisken’s.

Earlier in the day the A90 southbound exit onto the A932 Dundee Road into Forfar was shut for several hours.

Lochlands Forfar flooding
A932 Dundee Road in Forfar covering in mud from a landslide.

Police closed it after rocks and mud poured off Balmashanner Hill area onto the road between Lochlands and the town.

Residents in the Glens and Gallowshade area also filmed a river of dirty water running down their street.

Dundee Road on the A932 in Forfar flooded.

Threewells Drive and Westfield were also badly hit.

And on the east side of the town parts of Montrose Road were only passable with care.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Flooding in Tayside and Fife as Met Office issues weather warning
0
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee.
Two men arrested after alleged knifepoint theft sparks police chase from Arbroath to Dundee
0
Burleigh Castle near Milnathort.
Burleigh Castle welcomes visitors again after Kinross keep passes safety inspection
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife?
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
After closure of last bank in Brechin, could a new banking hub provide a…
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Taskforce to tackle rising tide of youth trouble at Forfar Loch
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Interactive map shows all the disabled Changing Places toilets in Tayside and Fife
1
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside…
0
Lillian Morrison, who has died aged 105.
Obituary: Lilian Morrison who farmed soft fruit at Forfar dies aged 105
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat

More from The Courier

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp has earned glowing praise from boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer shares glowing praise for Harry Sharp and why choosing young Dundee keeper…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Forfar's flooded West High Street near The Cross.
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0