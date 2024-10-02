Hollywood star joins St Andrews crowd as statue of golfing legend Old Tom Morris unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hollywood star joins St Andrews crowd as statue of golfing legend Old Tom Morris unveiled

The bronze sculpture was unveiled by Old Tom's great-great-granddaughter Sheila Walker.

By Claire Warrender
Sculptor David Annand and Sheila Walker, Old Tom Morris's great-great-granddaughter, with the statue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Hollywood star Bill Murray was among a crowd of onlookers as St Andrews paid tribute to golfing legend Old Tom Morris.

The Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters actor sat quietly as a £100,000 statue of the Grand Old Man of Golf was unveiled beside the Old Course.

Hollywood actor Bill Murray attends the unveiling of Old Tom Morris statue
Actor Bill Murray attends the unveiling of the Old Tom Morris statue in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Cast in bronze, the life-size sculpture overlooks the 18th hole on the iconic course, designed by Morris

And it means Old Tom also faces his former house and shop at The Links.

Golfer Sandy Lyle, let, joins Sheila Walker, Sherri Underwood and Ronald Sandford in unveiling the statue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Old Tom’s great-great-granddaughter Sheila Walker was in St Andrews for the statue’s unveiling.

And she was joined by former Open champion Sandy Lyle, as well as Murray – in town for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

One of the golfing greats, Morris was a four-times Open winner and designed or remodelled 75 courses across the UK.

It is hoped his statue will become a focal point for golf fans from across the world.

Shaped most famous golf course in the world

The project received global support, including from the R&A, St Andrews Links Trust and other local golf clubs.

And golf fans from several countries contributed to an online fundraiser to ensure its success.

The Old Tom Morris statue before it was encased in bronze
The St Andrews Old Tom Morris statue before it was encased in bronze. Image: Fife planning portal.

Designed by renowned Fife sculptor David Annand, it is mounted on a plinth beside a path of Caithness slabs.

Old Tom was born in St Andrews in June 1821 and is world-renowned.

Despite that, there was no formal honour to him in his home town until now.

Old Tom Morris
Old Tom Morris.

Ronald Sandford, chairman of the Old Tom Morris Statue Project, said: “It is strange that this great man has been honoured at many other golfing venues.

“But he has not been formally recognised in his home town, beside the Old Course, which he helped to shape into the most famous golf course in the world.”

Old Tom Morris statue attracted ‘remarkable interest’ from golfing world

Ronald described the statue as “very impressive”.

“It captures what we wanted,” he said.

“It has integrity and he looks contemplative and contented.

“He is facing his former house and shop, and the 18th hole of the Old Course, which is called Tom Morris.

“It’s the only hole on the course with a person’s name.

“It’s a great thrill and we’re all ecstatic. The interest from the golfing world has been quite remarkable.”

