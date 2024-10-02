Hollywood star joins St Andrews crowd as statue of golfing legend Old Tom Morris unveiled

Hollywood star Bill Murray was among a crowd of onlookers as St Andrews paid tribute to golfing legend Old Tom Morris.

The Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters actor sat quietly as a £100,000 statue of the Grand Old Man of Golf was unveiled beside the Old Course.

Cast in bronze, the life-size sculpture overlooks the 18th hole on the iconic course, designed by Morris

And it means Old Tom also faces his former house and shop at The Links.

Old Tom’s great-great-granddaughter Sheila Walker was in St Andrews for the statue’s unveiling.

And she was joined by former Open champion Sandy Lyle, as well as Murray – in town for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

One of the golfing greats, Morris was a four-times Open winner and designed or remodelled 75 courses across the UK.

It is hoped his statue will become a focal point for golf fans from across the world.

Shaped most famous golf course in the world

The project received global support, including from the R&A, St Andrews Links Trust and other local golf clubs.

And golf fans from several countries contributed to an online fundraiser to ensure its success.

Designed by renowned Fife sculptor David Annand, it is mounted on a plinth beside a path of Caithness slabs.

Old Tom was born in St Andrews in June 1821 and is world-renowned.

Despite that, there was no formal honour to him in his home town until now.

Ronald Sandford, chairman of the Old Tom Morris Statue Project, said: “It is strange that this great man has been honoured at many other golfing venues.

“But he has not been formally recognised in his home town, beside the Old Course, which he helped to shape into the most famous golf course in the world.”

Old Tom Morris statue attracted ‘remarkable interest’ from golfing world

Ronald described the statue as “very impressive”.

“It captures what we wanted,” he said.

“It has integrity and he looks contemplative and contented.

“He is facing his former house and shop, and the 18th hole of the Old Course, which is called Tom Morris.

“It’s the only hole on the course with a person’s name.

“It’s a great thrill and we’re all ecstatic. The interest from the golfing world has been quite remarkable.”