Wife pays tribute to Dundee businessman who died after collapsing at Indian restaurant

Munawar Ali Mohammed died in hospital after a "disturbance" outside Jahangir.

Munawar Ali Mohammed died outside Jahangir Indian restaurant. Image: Supplied/Google Street View
Munawar Ali Mohammed died outside Jahangir Indian restaurant. Image: Supplied/Google Street View
By James Simpson

The wife of a Dundee businessman has paid tribute to her “kind” husband who died after collapsing at a Dundee Indian restaurant.

Munawar Ali Mohammed was taken to Ninewells Hospital on Tuesday afternoon after the incident at Jahangir on Session Street.

Police were called to a “disturbance” – understood to involve an argument – after which Munawar took unwell.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Family in ‘total shock’ after death of man after incident at Dundee Indian restaurant

Wife Nadia says while family and friends are in shock, they remember a “doting” dad and granddad.

As well as owning the Jahangir building on Session Street – which is leased out to a tenant – he also ran the Jahangir in St Andrews and Chutney by Jahangir in Broughty Ferry.

Meanwhile, his sons have opened the Pizza Farina takeaway on Dura Street.

Nadia told The Courier: “He was such a well-known businessman around Dundee and had been involved with Jahangir since 1987.

“We are obviously in total shock.

“He was such a kind man and doted on his family – he was delighted that his sons had opened the new takeaway.

‘He was a great dad, grandfather and friend to many’

“It has been a pleasure to have been by his side for all these years.

“He had such great experience in business and was always looking for new ventures.

“We were looking at new restaurants in Blairgowrie and Carnoustie.

“While he was always working away he was a great dad, grandfather and friend to many.”

Prayers will take place for Munawar at Dundee Central Mosque at 2pm on Thursday.

A burial will then take place at the Dundee Muslim Cemetery on Old Craigie Road.

