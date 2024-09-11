New Italian-style pizza takeaway run by brothers opening in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Italian-style pizza takeaway run by brothers opening in Dundee

The Dura Street takeaway is promising "proper Neapolitan pizza".

By Ellidh Aitken
Zain Ferguson (left) and Adeem Mohammed are two of the three brothers opening Pizza Farina. Dundee. Image: Supplied/Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Zain Ferguson (left) and Adeem Mohammed are two of the three brothers opening Pizza Farina. Dundee. Image: Supplied/Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A new Italian-style pizza takeaway run by three brothers is opening in Dundee.

Zak Mohammed, 38, Adeem Mohammed, 28, and Zain Ferguson, 21 are opening Pizza Farina on Dura Street later this month.

The brothers are promising “proper Neapolitan pizza” made in an oven imported from Italy.

Adeem – who has worked in the food industry since he was a teenager – says he wanted to do something different after previously working in his family’s Indian restaurants.

Dundee brothers opening new ‘proper Neapolitan’ pizza takeaway

He told The Courier: “We’ve come from a food background so we kind of know what we are doing food-wise.

“We are very particular with taste as well, so we want to make sure we offer really good food, good service, those are the two big things.

“I think we will be completely different from other places opening, our pizza is stonebaked, proper Neapolitan pizza.

“We are more that kind of style which I think will make us stand out.

“It all stems from my dad, he has a few businesses, and we wanted to step away from the Indian restaurants that he has.

Pizza Farina will open later this month. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“I feel we’ve conquered the Indian side of things, we’ve conquered the takeaway side of things, it’s about wanting a new challenge.

“My brother Zak ran my dad’s business for a while, he’s run his own, we (Adeem and Zain) both helped out here and there doing back-end stuff.

“I’ve done it since I was 16 or 17, so a very long time.

“My dad is great at looking at locations he knows will be busy, when he saw it was up for sale he thought it would be a great place with great foot traffic.

“There’s not a lot of pizza places like this on this side of town and there is a lot of trade coming past, there’s the football trade and there’s pubs so we will be busy later on.

“To start with we want to be open from 4pm-12am, seven days, but that could change.

“The three of us will be managing and overseeing stuff but we will have staff.”

New Dundee takeaway imported pizza oven from Italy

Pizza Farina – which means Flour in Italian – will offer 14 pizzas, as well as around seven side dishes and three desserts to start with.

Adeem said: “It’s a very simple menu but I would rather get simple perfect first and we can add to it later on if we need to.

“The pizza oven is imported straight from Italy so it’s not your bog-standard oven.

“It will be proper Italian-style pizza.

“It’s been a mixture of teaching ourselves and then when you are making a naan, the concept is very similar with stretching it and things like that.

“A couple of guys we are working with have a bit of a head start on us and know what they are doing.

The takeaway is taking over the former China Palace. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“We have been in every other day practising and prepping, we’ve got the concept down and we are still perfecting it.

“We are a lot better than we were a couple of months ago and can actually make a circle pizza now, so that’s always helpful.

“Me personally, I can’t speak for my brothers, I am a lot more comfortable now that we have been in a lot more and have more of an understanding.

“I don’t want to rush through it quickly to get all the orders out, I’d rather take a bit of time and get it perfect for each customer.”

Pizza Farina will open on September 16 in the former China Palace on Dura Street.

It comes as two new pizza takeaways are set to open on Perth Road in Dundee.

Slice N Eazy will offer “grab-and-go” slices, while NYPD plans to serve 18-inch New York-style pizzas.

