Home Lifestyle Property

Dundee riverside apartment with beautiful Tay Bridge views for sale at £265k

The two-bedroom home has a private balcony.

By Chloe Burrell
The flat overlooks the Tay Bridge. Image: Express Estate Agency
The flat overlooks the Tay Bridge. Image: Express Estate Agency

A Dundee riverside apartment with beautiful views of the Tay Bridge has gone on the market.

The two-bedroom property is on the fifth floor of the new flats development on Riverside Drive.

The home has a south-facing balcony that is perfect for soaking up some of the best views in Dundee.

The flat has a bright open-plan living space with doors offering access to the balcony.

The riverside apartments. Image: Express Estate Agency
Hallway of Riverside Drive apartment in Dundee.
The hallway. Image: Express Estate Agency
Living space at Riverside Drive apartment in Dundee.
The living room which has access to the balcony. Image: Express Estate Agency
Private balcony at Riverside Drive apartment in Dundee.
Doors to the private balcony. Image: Express Estate Agency
Kitchen at Riverside Drive apartment in Dundee.
The kitchen and breakfast bar. Image: Express Estate Agency

The fitted kitchen comes with a breakfast bar.

The property has two generously sized double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and the main bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom is currently being used as a dining room.

Completing the home is a separate three-piece bathroom.

Main bedroom at Riverside Drive apartment in Dundee.
The main bedroom. Image: Express Estate Agency
En-suite shower room at Riverside Drive apartment in Dundee.
The en-suite shower room. Image: Express Estate Agency
Dining room at Riverside Drive apartment in Dundee.
The second bedroom is currently used as a dining room. Image: Express Estate Agency
Bathroom at Riverside Drive apartment in Dundee.
The main bathroom. Image: Express Estate Agency
Parking at Riverside Drive apartment in Dundee.
Allocated parking. Image: Express Estate Agency

Outside there is allocated parking for the property, which is within easy reach of the city’s West End and has a large Tesco next door.

The flat is being marketed by Express Estate Agency with a guide price of £265,000.

It comes as a Broughty Ferry home with views of the Tay – including the cruise ships coming to and from the city’s port – has gone up for sale.

Meanwhile, a handsome Broughty Ferry coach house was TSPC’s most viewed property in August.

