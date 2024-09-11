Dundee riverside apartment with beautiful Tay Bridge views for sale at £265k

A Dundee riverside apartment with beautiful views of the Tay Bridge has gone on the market.

The two-bedroom property is on the fifth floor of the new flats development on Riverside Drive.

The home has a south-facing balcony that is perfect for soaking up some of the best views in Dundee.

The flat has a bright open-plan living space with doors offering access to the balcony.

The fitted kitchen comes with a breakfast bar.

The property has two generously sized double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and the main bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom is currently being used as a dining room.

Completing the home is a separate three-piece bathroom.

Outside there is allocated parking for the property, which is within easy reach of the city’s West End and has a large Tesco next door.

The flat is being marketed by Express Estate Agency with a guide price of £265,000.

