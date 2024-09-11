Property Dundee riverside apartment with beautiful Tay Bridge views for sale at £265k The two-bedroom home has a private balcony. By Chloe Burrell September 11 2024, 8:59am September 11 2024, 8:59am Share Dundee riverside apartment with beautiful Tay Bridge views for sale at £265k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5079288/dundee-riverside-apartment-tay-bridge-views-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The flat overlooks the Tay Bridge. Image: Express Estate Agency A Dundee riverside apartment with beautiful views of the Tay Bridge has gone on the market. The two-bedroom property is on the fifth floor of the new flats development on Riverside Drive. The home has a south-facing balcony that is perfect for soaking up some of the best views in Dundee. The flat has a bright open-plan living space with doors offering access to the balcony. The riverside apartments. Image: Express Estate Agency The hallway. Image: Express Estate Agency The living room which has access to the balcony. Image: Express Estate Agency Doors to the private balcony. Image: Express Estate Agency The kitchen and breakfast bar. Image: Express Estate Agency The fitted kitchen comes with a breakfast bar. The property has two generously sized double bedrooms, both with fitted wardrobes, and the main bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room. The second bedroom is currently being used as a dining room. Completing the home is a separate three-piece bathroom. The main bedroom. Image: Express Estate Agency The en-suite shower room. Image: Express Estate Agency The second bedroom is currently used as a dining room. Image: Express Estate Agency The main bathroom. Image: Express Estate Agency Allocated parking. Image: Express Estate Agency Outside there is allocated parking for the property, which is within easy reach of the city’s West End and has a large Tesco next door. The flat is being marketed by Express Estate Agency with a guide price of £265,000. It comes as a Broughty Ferry home with views of the Tay – including the cruise ships coming to and from the city’s port – has gone up for sale. Meanwhile, a handsome Broughty Ferry coach house was TSPC’s most viewed property in August.
